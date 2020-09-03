Did Keanu Reeves Really Assault a Photographer in 2007? Here's the Truth

Keanu Reeves is everyone's favourite celebrity. He is also one of the kindest, sweetest and most humble human beings we've come across.

But did you know that years ago, the actor had been charged with assault and battery by a photographer who claimed that Keanu (yes, sweet, gentle Keanu) had deliberately hit him?

Gasping in shock? Same. A day after the actor turned 56, articles and tweets about the case started doing the rounds on social media. Before you assume that Keanu was actually guilty, here's what really happened.

In 2007, a photographer named Alison Silva sued Keanu saying that he had suffered injuries when the actor hit him with his car in Los Angeles. According to Silva, Keanu had hit him with his car purposely, causing him to fall. The incident happened while Keanu was trying to evade the paparazzi and drive away after stepping out of a clinic.

The case, bizarre as it was, made it to a Los Angeles court more than a year later, in September 2008. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Elizabeth Grimes threw out the charges against the actor and ruled that it had not been intentional. Grimes also ruled that there was no evidence of Keanu's car even touching the photographer, let alone hitting him with force required to trip him over.

It was also clarified that Silva had tripped on his own and was responsible for his own injuries, according to a Reuters report. Keanu had also said in a statement that Silva had been blocking his car on the day of the incident but he would never intentionally harm him.

Of course, Keanu, we believe you.

Keanu has had a diverse career in Hollywood spanning over thirty years. During this period, he has acted in countless movies and proved himself as a versatile actor.

More than his roles, he has built quite a reputation of being one of the most generous and nicest guys in Hollywood. All you have to do is Google stories on him online, and you'll be bombarded with anecdotes which establish what a gem of a person he really is.