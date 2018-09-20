English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Trying Cereal Milk Breakfast For the First Time in Her Life?
Cereal liar?
Image credits: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
In case you didn't log in to the Internet this week, television personality and model Kylie Jenner made a brave confession that she tried cereal with milk for the first time in her life.
The revelation was enough for Twitter to get hyped and netizens backed the 21-year-old for speaking her heart out.
Not only this, the social media icon went to lengths talking about her breakfast preferences.
But did Jenner just lie to her 25 million followers on Twitter? Thanks to detectives at TMZ, the world finally knows that Jenner is a 'cereal' liar. Or that is what it looks like. Don't believe us? Here you go:
But what if that is yogurt and not milk with cereal in the 5-year-old photo? What if Jenner wasn't lying at all?
TMZ believes it is, in fact, milk. Why? "There are some who may say it's not milk in the bowl ... it's yogurt. But, yogurt leaves a residue on interior sides of the bowl, and this bowl looks clean on the sides."
Now that the 2013 photo has surfaced, several fans are freaking out and feeling betrayed. Worse, the photo now has the people divided, with many claiming it is milk while some feel otherwise.
"That is not yogurt. That is definitely milk. Anyone with eyes can see it. It's shallow though so that's why the cereal and strawberries aren't covered in it. Yogurt isn't that shiny and doesn't lay that flat. You can tell it's a low viscosity liquid, not a thick yogurt," read one comment.
"That's not milk, it's yogurt, if it were milk, the strawberries would sink," said another.
While another claims it is yogurt. "It’s yoghurt cause I followed her recipe once when she made it and it’s yoghurt."
Well played, Jenner. Well played.
last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing.
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Cereal first https://t.co/q7QaSoj1mj
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
View this post on Instagram
he keeps me healthy 🍓
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
If I hear one more person saying how Kylie Jenner put milk in her cereal for the first time, I'm going on a spree, because we have more important things to be focusing on, stop giving her attention.
— matté (@_mateusz443) September 20, 2018
