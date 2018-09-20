GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Trying Cereal Milk Breakfast For the First Time in Her Life?

Cereal liar?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 3:56 PM IST
Did Kylie Jenner Lie About Trying Cereal Milk Breakfast For the First Time in Her Life?
Image credits: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
In case you didn't log in to the Internet this week, television personality and model Kylie Jenner made a brave confession that she tried cereal with milk for the first time in her life.

The revelation was enough for Twitter to get hyped and netizens backed the 21-year-old for speaking her heart out.

Not only this, the social media icon went to lengths talking about her breakfast preferences.







But did Jenner just lie to her 25 million followers on Twitter? Thanks to detectives at TMZ, the world finally knows that Jenner is a 'cereal' liar. Or that is what it looks like. Don't believe us? Here you go:








View this post on Instagram




he keeps me healthy 🍓

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


But what if that is yogurt and not milk with cereal in the 5-year-old photo? What if Jenner wasn't lying at all?

TMZ believes it is, in fact, milk. Why? "There are some who may say it's not milk in the bowl ... it's yogurt. But, yogurt leaves a residue on interior sides of the bowl, and this bowl looks clean on the sides."

Now that the 2013 photo has surfaced, several fans are freaking out and feeling betrayed. Worse, the photo now has the people divided, with many claiming it is milk while some feel otherwise.

"That is not yogurt. That is definitely milk. Anyone with eyes can see it. It's shallow though so that's why the cereal and strawberries aren't covered in it. Yogurt isn't that shiny and doesn't lay that flat. You can tell it's a low viscosity liquid, not a thick yogurt," read one comment.

"That's not milk, it's yogurt, if it were milk, the strawberries would sink," said another.

While another claims it is yogurt. "It’s yoghurt cause I followed her recipe once when she made it and it’s yoghurt."



Well played, Jenner. Well played.
