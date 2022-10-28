DID Lil’ Masters Fame Grooves To Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya. Internet Says "Tune Dil Le Liya"

If you are a fan of dance reality shows and have been following Dance India Dance Lil’ masters, you will be familiar with the little dancing angel named Adhyashree Upadhyay. She became the second runner-up in the fifth season and won the hearts of millions of Indians hooked to the show. Adhyashree is known for her energetic dance moves, coupled with her facial expressions and the judges used to be in awe of her. Even actress Rashmika Mandanna had reshared a video of her dance performance on her Instagram stories.

The show may now be over but that does not stop the little one from showing off her skills. Adhyashree has her very own Instagram handle and she enthrals her fans with her charming dance moves in there. One that is going viral right now is probably one of the cutest things you will see on the internet today. The little one is seen shaking a leg to the famous song Pardesiya Yeh Sach hai Piyan from the film Mr Natwarlal. However, while the original song was picturised on Rekha, Adhyashree dances to the remix version of it picturised on Rakhi Sawant.

She performs in a narrow corridor in her home and the best part of the video is how she matches her facial expressions to those of the lyrics of the song. This one knows her art really well. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts emojis. A user called her “super cute.” Another has picked the lyrics from the all-time hit song and wrote, “Oyyy cuties baby tune dil le liye.”

Take a look at the video.

Aadhyashree is only 5 years old and hails from Assam. The video was posted on her handle before she was declared runner-up of DID Lil Masters. However, it is still being reshared by her fans and has received 2,34,000 likes.

