Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?

Guys, Varys was tryna poison her in the very first scene. Dany wasn’t eating cause she knew it. The little girl said they were watching her. Varys said they’d try again another time lol. https://t.co/J9d0Elg6jo — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 13, 2019

varys really tried to POISON dany ahsjsjs dany was like “no i’d rather starve thanks” — jonerys #1 loyalist (@khalesus) May 13, 2019

So.... everyone else got this too right ?? Lord Varys was having Martha the little kitchen girl poison Danys food. She was nervous the guards were watching her, he reassured her by “Greater the risk, greater the reward“ #GamefThrones #GOT #HBO pic.twitter.com/QrigC5t7ON — Jessy Jess (@jessnicosia) May 13, 2019

ICYMI, Varys totally tried to poison Dany at the beginning of the episode. The callbacks to season 1 are amazing:



Ned: Poison is a woman's weapon.

Pycelle: Yes. Women, cravens... and eunuchs.



Grand Maester Pycelle then mentioned Lord Varys just seconds later! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TVbL2uVmdJ — iTREVOR (@iLEADFARMER) May 13, 2019