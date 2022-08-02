CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Al-Zawahiri#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » Buzz » Did Mahua Moitra 'Hide' Louis Vuitton Bag During Price Rise Debate? Twitter Thinks So
2-MIN READ

Did Mahua Moitra 'Hide' Louis Vuitton Bag During Price Rise Debate? Twitter Thinks So

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Moitra was criticised by Twitter users for using an expensive bag. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Moitra was criticised by Twitter users for using an expensive bag. (Credits: Via Twitter)

TMC MP Mahua Moitra came under fire on Twitter after people claimed that she 'hid' her Louis Vuitton bag during a Lok Sabha debate on price rise.

A video of TMC MP Mahua Moitra putting her Louis Vuitton bag under the table when “mehengai” was being discussed in the Lok Sabha has been going viral on Twitter, where people have claimed that the MP had attempted to “hide” the bag. Trinamool’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise, when Moitra was seen taking her bag from next to her and putting it under the table. As per IANS, it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Moitra was criticised by Twitter users for using an expensive bag.

Price rise and inflation were subjects over which the opposition has been questioning the government since the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament. There had been continuous disruptions, after which the government had agreed to discuss the price hike issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Moitra recently drew controversy after her remarks on goddess Kali. She stirred up a political storm after calling Kali a “meat-eating, liquor-accepting deity”. However, Moitra refused to budge from her stand and called the controversy the “false sentiment of BJP and its trolls”. In an exclusive interview with News18, she had also cleared the air on her party distancing itself from her view.

“My statement was one of fact and based on experience of how Maa Kali is venerated by her devotees and what she represents to me. I don’t see any controversy in this whatsoever. The controversy is the false sentiment of the BJP and its trolls who want to distract from their agenda to divide the citizens of this country using religion as a tool. They want to impose their monolithic idea of Hinduism on every Hindu, where they will decide who is a Hindu and who isn’t and how our gods and goddesses are to be worshipped,” she had told News18.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 02, 2022, 10:27 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 10:27 IST