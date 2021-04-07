Did NASA's Perseverance Rover Really Capture a 'Rainbow' on Mars?

No one can hear you scream in space. But can you see rainbows in space? Especially if you may have just ‘spotted’ one in a photo posted by someone from space. For specifics, a photo taken by NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover may have had a rainbow in the photo. NASA recently released a stunning image of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the surface of Mars. Some people on social media, however, noticed something more than just the terrain - they noticed a multicoloured arc. Was it a rainbow? Could the earth-based light reflecting off water phenomenon have been replicated on Mars? Some speculated that it was caused by ice crystals in Martian high clouds. Some argued that it was a field of view artefact of the camera lens. So what is it?
Lens flare is, at present, the correct answer. NASA’s Perseverance rover on Twitter clarified that it wasn’t a rainbow. “Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren’t possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn’t enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare."
