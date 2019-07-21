Did No US Official Come to Receive Imran Khan at Airport for His Visit?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was in for some trolling on the weekend when images of him arriving in the US for a three-day visit went viral. In the images, Khan can be seen being received by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Dulles International Airport while no US official can be seen in sight.

To cut down on costs, the Pakistan PM took a commercial flight instead of a private jet to the US. Many in Pakistan praised the move as a sign of humility and also eco-friendly.

First time in Pakistan's history, a PM is to fly to USA on a commercial flight.He will stay at an envoy's official residence instead of a hotel.The entire trip will cost a total $60,000 to the exchequer.Leading by example is PM Imran Khan.#PMIKVisitingUS — Soraya (@SorayaAziz) July 20, 2019

#PMIKVisitingUSOne side royalty and other side simplicity .This is called naya Pakistan 🇵🇰.@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/d720LYkYus — Shah Rukh Khan (@ShahRuk92661652) July 21, 2019

Neverending Pakistan flags,and the sound of the traditional dhol. Very proudly Pakistani crowds in DC welcoming PM Imran Khan. In the words of someone from the crowds “Tabdeeli DC Pohanch Chuki Hai”. It’s going to be a massive show of Pakistani strength tomorrow! #PMIKVisitingUS pic.twitter.com/iTYC5NY27j — Sajjad Hussain Qamar (@SajjadHQamar) July 21, 2019

This photos is enough to strengthen my faith in Imran Khan that Allah will never fail him because he is not going to plunder my country. Insha Allah ❤️#PMIKVisitingUS pic.twitter.com/LAIKgMRsqa — Z A I N 🇵🇰💚 (@SumraMaher) July 21, 2019

However, many pointed out that there were no US officials to greet the the Pakistan PM.

No US official were present to receive PM @ImranKhanPTI at IAD airport. Neither IK recieved any state protocol. pic.twitter.com/WP1rV8XfjG — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) July 20, 2019

Imran Khan flying commercial to the USA, This trip will be the cheapest trip in recent memory by any Pakistani head of state to the US. pic.twitter.com/tRLqAAa8wG — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) July 20, 2019

Wait. Pakistani PM Imran Khan had to take one of those horrible people-movers at Dulles airport?? (no sign of Gen. Bajwa in the arrival video) pic.twitter.com/TGxSLqqj3Z — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) July 21, 2019

On your worst day, think of Imran Khan traveling to the US in Qatar Air and no one receiving him at the airport, and the day won’t seem that bad :) — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) July 21, 2019

Don’t feel bad @ImranKhanPTI if no one came to receive you. Our truck is ready to pick you up and drop you at the White House. It can fit your whole delegation too! #EndEnforcedDisappearances #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/eF3pjzcHuI — Abdul Nawaz Bugti (@Abdul_Bugti) July 20, 2019

According to a report in Dawn, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, ISI DG Faiz Hameed and PM's Advisor for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood were also accompanying the PM. Khan will be holding talks with US President Donald Trump on July 22.