Did PewDiePie Really Mock a Deaf Person in 'TikTok Cringe' Video? Twitter is Divided

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, the Swedish YouTuber with over 100 million subscribers, who is living a quaint life in Japan has found himself in the spotlight yet again, this time for all the wrong reasons. In his recently-uploaded video titled “My Dog Cringes at TikToks..” Felix can be seen making his pug copy the mannerisms of a TikTok content creator as he does the voice.

While, the particular bit seemed pretty harmless on the surface, with the YouTuber presumably mocking the long fingernails of the TikToker, it was later learned that the person on the other side of the screen was actually hard of hearing.

In no time, a chopped clip of Felix’s YouTube video made its way to the microblogging site Twitter where people expressed their displeasure over the “tone-deaf” and “insensitive” show put up by the YouTuber.

While some wondered if the outrage was unwarranted.

Perhaps barraged with notifications of her being featured in a Felix video, the content creator responded by saying that while she was weirded out and found it really frustrating, she wasn’t surprised.

Stating further that she was trying to normalise having big nails while signing in the deaf community, reaction videos from big creators such as Felix did hurt. Giving the benefit of the doubt to Felix while noting that the YouTuber may already have been aware during or after uploading the video, she concluded by saying that we all need to “live and learn.”

Felix, on the other hand, responded to the outrage by editing out the segment in question and left a note under his video that read:

“Hey, just to clear a few things up: I edited out the clip with the girl that has the long nails. Had no clue she was deaf, but kinda dumb of me to not realize.. Still watching through the clip I only poked fun of her long nails. The voice I did for my dog is the same voice I’ve given her for years. (edit: ..and making my dog’s paws move was poking at people always dancing or doing some move on tiktok, which is an ongoing theme in the whole video). Anyway honest mistake, my bad.”

