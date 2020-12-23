Did Pope Francis Just 'Like' Another Racy Photo on Instagram? Model's Viral Tweet Claims So

Days after news of the Vatican investigating the matter following Pope Francis's official Instagram account liking a scantily-clad model's photo on Instagram, the unspeakable has happened again.

On December 23, an adult model who goes by the name 'Margot' shared a screenshot on Twitter which showed Pope Francis's official Instagram account 'liking' a rather racy photo of the model on Instagram.

The incident occurred over a month after the Pope's Instagram account was first "caught" liking images of bikini-clad models on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Sharing the screenshot, Margot wrote, "uhhh the pope liked my picture?". She also tweeted the set of images with the caption, "hey that's me" in another tweet.

uhhh the pope liked my picture? pic.twitter.com/b4hOj2vYHO — Margot (@margot_foxx) November 19, 2020

The images are going viral and are sure to leave the papacy red-faced, yet again.

As per reports in the Catholic News Agency earlier in November, the Vatican had sought an explanation from Facebook-owned Instagram after the Pope's official account was found to have "liked" a racy image of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto.

The Catholic Church has also started an internal investigation into the matter to find out who could have possibly made the error at the pontiff's end, if so.

Garibotto had made most of the news at the time, and went as far as to tell a media portal, "My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping."

In a statement to The Guardian, however, the Vatican said that there was no question of the Pope having liked the photo and has thus sought an explanation from Instagram about how it happened.

And yet, here it is again. Another 'liked' photo of a model on social media. Pope Francis is a hugely popular figure on social media with over 7.4 million followers on Instagram where he is called "Franciscus" and over 18.8 million followers on Twitter. He was named the most popular world leader on social media in 2017.

So is this 'liking' of adult models on Instagram an inconvenient glitch? A Photoshop scam? Or an insider playing a prank? Onmly time can tell.