GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Did Prince Harry Secretly Spend Halloween 2016 with Meghan Markle, and Take This Photo?

Sneaky royals.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Prince Harry Secretly Spend Halloween 2016 with Meghan Markle, and Take This Photo?
Sneaky royals.
Loading...
Anyone who has closely been following the royal, puppy-love romance and marriage between Canadian actress and Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would know that the two inspire couple goals. The royal duo, who exchanged vows this year, had been dating since 2016, but had managed to keep their affair a secret for a long time.

But now it appears that the couple had been leaving Easter eggs all along, which were apparently too subtle for even the closest of their fans to understand. Take, for example, an image of Meghan Markle that has recently been going viral on social media.

The photo, posted on Instagram on Halloween in 2016, which features Markle standing in an orange coat with a a giant carved pumpkin held in front of her face. It so happened that Prince Harry, then Markle's secret beau, had traveled all the way to Toronto, Canada, to spend the holiday with her. This was a time when the international media craze about the purportedly new relationship between the two had just started to mushroom.

On November 1, 2016, The Star had reported that Prince Harry had visited Markle in Toronto and had been spotted with her at a Halloween party. It was around the same time that Markle posted the pumpkin-head photo on Instagram. As per internet speculation, the photo, which Markle soon took down, was taken by the Prince himself.

Whether the goofy photo was clicked by Harry or not, the internet was soon exploding with theories and speculation.








Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...