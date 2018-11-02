Did Prince Harry Secretly Spend Halloween 2016 with Meghan Markle, and Take This Photo?

Did Prince Harry Take This Halloween Photo Of Meghan Markle In 2016? https://t.co/TZlxHPKYOY pic.twitter.com/04bVjI40d7 — Sarcastard (@sarcastard1) October 31, 2018

Meghan Markle Posted This Cheeky Pic During Her Secret Halloween Visit From Prince Harry in 2016 https://t.co/ttk24EGBhZ #pubs pic.twitter.com/MQNnI81v87 — RockCheetah (@RockCheetah) November 1, 2018

Meghan Markle posted a photo of her secret Halloween date with Prince Harry - and no one realised https://t.co/bRpYbWvTXh pic.twitter.com/1SYFqjjpfz — Naijanews_pilot (@Naijanews_pilot) November 2, 2018

Anyone who has closely been following the royal, puppy-love romance and marriage between Canadian actress and Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would know that the two inspire couple goals. The royal duo, who exchanged vows this year, had been dating since 2016, but had managed to keep their affair a secret for a long time.But now it appears that the couple had been leaving Easter eggs all along, which were apparently too subtle for even the closest of their fans to understand. Take, for example, an image of Meghan Markle that has recently been going viral on social media.The photo, posted on Instagram on Halloween in 2016, which features Markle standing in an orange coat with a a giant carved pumpkin held in front of her face. It so happened that Prince Harry, then Markle's secret beau, had traveled all the way to Toronto, Canada, to spend the holiday with her. This was a time when the international media craze about the purportedly new relationship between the two had just started to mushroom.On November 1, 2016, The Star had reported that Prince Harry had visited Markle in Toronto and had been spotted with her at a Halloween party. It was around the same time that Markle posted the pumpkin-head photo on Instagram. As per internet speculation, the photo, which Markle soon took down, was taken by the Prince himself.Whether the goofy photo was clicked by Harry or not, the internet was soon exploding with theories and speculation.