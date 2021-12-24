CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Did Ranveer Singh Really Replace Sushant Singh Rajput in '83' Movie on Kapil Dev?

Some fans said Sushant Singh Rajput was initially supposed to play the role of Kapil Dev in 83.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans want to boycott Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated '83' based on India's World Cup Heroics under legendary Kapil Dev.

Buzz Staff

One of the much-awaited films of the year, ’83’ hits the theatres on Friday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film starring Ranveer Singh chronicles India’s win under skipper Kapil Dev when the team defeated the towering West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. As the film gets released, “fans" of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have yet again taken to Twitter to express outrage, this time calling for the boycott of the film with the now-trending hashtag #Boycott83. While some of the irked fans called out Ranveer for allegedly mocking Sushant in a chips TVC which was released last year, some said that Sushant was initially supposed to play the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, which eventually went to Ranveer.

As the film hits the theatres and #Boycott83 trends on social media, here is what some fans have to say against 83 and Ranveer.

Some fans compared 83 with ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ while asking for the boycott of the film.

While Shushant’s fans believe the late actor was to portray Kapil Dev on the big screen, Kabir Khan, the director of ’83’ may disagree. Khan had, in a recent interview, stated that he always only had Ranveer on his mind for Kapil Dev’s role. “Ye ek gut and instinct hota hai. Ever since I was asked to make the film, I had only Ranveer on my mind. Ranveer is a chameleon. See his last 4 films and you feel there’s a different human being in each of them. I knew Ranveer would be a perfect choice. I told him it’s not a look-alike contest, you need to imbibe Kapil’s persona," Kabir was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Buzz Staff

first published:December 24, 2021, 12:15 IST