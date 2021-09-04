Apart from all the convenience that social media has brought in our lives in terms of connecting with distant friends and family, the platforms have often been used for peddling fake news by many. Posts featuring a random quote along with the photo of a popular personality are almost a trend and more often than not, people end up believing such information. One such recent viral quote was being attributed to Industrialist Rata Tata where he apparently suggested that Aadhaar cards should be linked with alcohol sale and people buying liquor should be not be given free food under government schemes. The post went viral on the internet, thanks to Tata’s fan following on social media. Many ended up believing that the statement was made by him. However, the 83-year-old businessman debunked the claim and shared a highlight in Instagram Storiesterming the post fake. Sharing the screenshot of the viral post on his now-expired Instagram Stories, Tata clarified, “This was not said by me. Thank you.”

However, this is not the first such instance. Last year, for yet another misattributed news, Tata had clarified, “If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels." Social media is filled with similar posts linking quotes to popular business personalities that include Narayan Murthy and Anand Mahindra.

In a similar instance, Mahindra was linked to a statement where he apparently talked about introducing stock market trading in the school curriculum. However, this claim too turned out to be false and Mahindra had to tweet a calcification disassociating himself from it. Tweeting a graphic that marked the claim as Fake News, Mahindra said that while he was flattered with the fact that some people believed his statements were worth using quoting, this particular example was not true.

I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible… pic.twitter.com/2D3XrD4GpH— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2021

He emphasised believing in the power of social media and decentralisation of information, adding he would try to debunk such claims in the public interest if he comes across them in future. Sharing their reactions to these posts, netizens thanked Mahindra for fact-checking the claim.

