Notre-Dame: Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?

The horrifying scenes from Paris after a devastating blaze engulfed the iconic 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral reminded Twitter of a scene from 2004's 'Before Sunset'. Here's why.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Notre-Dame: Did Richard Linklater's Film 'Before Sunset' Predict the Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
Image by Castle Rock Entertainment | REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.
The world slept to horrifying scenes from Paris after a devastating blaze engulfed the iconic 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral on Monday.

The fire took place at a time when renovations were being carried out at the site. The cathedral is one of the most historic landmarks in Paris as well as one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

While the spire of the landmark structure collapsed, the main structure of Notre-Dame Cathedral was fortunately saved after hours of fire-fighting to put out the blaze, the city's top fire official said late Monday.

Parisians watched in horror, some crying, others offering prayers, as red flames engulfed the historic structure.



But was the terrible tragedy already predicted and destined to happen?

Social media believes so after the heartbreaking scenes from Paris reminded them of Richard Linklater’s film Before Sunset (the second installment in Before series) starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

The romantic-drama movie that came out back in 2004, a sequel to 1995's Before Sunrise, marks the reunion of Jesse and Céline in Paris after 9 years since their first night together in Vienna.

In one of the scenes in Before Sunset, Jesse (aboard a boat) glances at the Paris structure and shares a legend with Céline about the beauty that is Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Jesse: I heard this story once, about when the... the Germans were occupying Paris and they had to retreat back, they wire Notre Dame to blow. But they had to... they had to leave one guy in charge of hitting the switch and the guy, the soldier, he... he couldn't do it. You know, he just sat there, knocked out by how beautiful the place was. And then, when the Allied troops came in, they found all the explosives just lying there... and the switch unturned and they found the same thing at Sacre Coeur... Eiffel Tower and a couple of other places, I think.

Céline: Is that true?

Jesse: I don't know... I always liked the story though.

Céline: Yeah, that's a great story. But you have to think that Notre Dame will be gone one day. There used to be another church or cathedral at the same. Right there.

The prediction (or coincidence) of the tragedy 15 years ago in a movie rattled Twitterati as they paid their tributes to the 850-year-old landmark by sharing the clips and screenshots from Before Sunset.

"Thanks to Twitter on the tragic occasion for reminding me of this scene from Before Sunset. As Notre Dame is engulfed in flame it's worth remembering that all physical beauty is fleeting. Enjoy it while it's there & remember it after it's gone," wrote one user.











































You can watch the scene from Before Sunset here:

