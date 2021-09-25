Did 'Sex Education' Do Adam Bad? Actor Connor Swindells Responds to Fan Tweets

Last week, Netflix came out with the third season of its British high-school drama series Sex Education. The show answered some of the much-anticipated questions that were left unanswered in the second season, while many unexpected characters of the show went on to become some of the most liked, including Adam and Ruby played by actors Connor Swindells and Mimi Keene, respectively. The character arc of Adam and Ruby have certainly shown much improvement and development since season one. However, the two characters also happened to have faced some of the most heartbreaking moments in the latest season. One of those scenes featured Adam and his boyfriend Eric, played by actor Ncuti Gatwa. Season three showed how Adam had always faced problems when it came to having an honest conversation. The character is seen overcoming his fears and opening up to Eric with his vulnerabilities. The two also develop a more intimate relationship. However, Eric goes to Nigeria and cheats on Adam. On returning to Moordale, Eric tells Adam about what happened in Nigeria and the two end their relationship.

Meanwhile, Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, who was having a casual relationship with Ruby and then a serious one, fails to say “I love you”back to Ruby when she confesses her feelings.

Both Adam and Ruby have gained sympathy from their online fans. Sex Education viewers shared their opinion on Twitter, as one fan put it, “I felt so bad for Adam, he went through more pain than what he deserved to, he had kids make fun of him for being with a gay,felt pressured by Eric many times when he is trying to figure things out, gets cheated on and broken up with and all he wants is to be better.”

i felt so bad for adam he went through more pain than what he deserved to. he had kids make fun of him for being with a guy, felt pressured by eric many times when he is trying to figure things out, gets cheated on and broken up with and all he wants is to be better #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/rT3iutXYdY— alfie (@barcharvina) September 17, 2021

Oh poor Adam, that was so heartbreaking 💔 #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/uLQfXdikhc— is Daniel asleep? (@Daniel48440361) September 17, 2021

Ruby and Adam deserve better. Never thought I would love Ruby's character like that. #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/d1ODsMT0s4— BlueShirtGuy (@DashvinX) September 18, 2021

Reacting to all the opinions shared by fans online, Swindells has finally addressed the issue and told LadBible, "I think I can understand why people would say that. But it's interesting, you know, I think in terms of looking at the story, from the hero perspective, or the hero arc, you have to kind of lose everything in order to become the best version of yourself at some time.” The actor has also said that there is hope in the future for both of the characters.

