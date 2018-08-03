GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
3-min read

Shah Rukh Khan killing Shilpa Shetty in 'Baazigar' was enough to spark controversy back in the day.

Shah Rukh Khan killing Shilpa Shetty in 'Baazigar' was enough to spark controversy back in the day.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 3, 2018, 3:52 PM IST
Did Shah Rukh Khan Really Murder Shilpa Shetty in 'Baazigar' or Was it Culpable Homicide?
Image credits: Venus Movies / YouTube
A scene from Baazigar, a crime-thriller, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead nearly 25 years ago, is now being used to teach law to Indian citizens.

In case you don't remember, this was the plotline.

Driven by the deaths of his father and sister thanks to Madan Chopra (Dalip Tahil), Ajay/Vicky (SRK) seeks revenge against him and his two daughters Seema (Shilpa Shetty) and Priya (Kajol). Ajay/Vicky then goes on a killing spree, murdering several in the act. Playing the unlikely anti-hero, a role once turned down by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan went on to win his first Filmfare Award for the movie which eventually cemented his place in the industry.

However, the movie left the desi janta shocked because it didn't adhere to the typical "Bollywood formula." The 'hero' kills one of the female leads (Shilpa Shetty) which was enough to spark controversy back in the day.



But did Ajay/Vicky really murder Seema (Shilpa Shetty) or was it culpable homicide?

Nyaaya, a Twitter account, dedicated to explaining Indian laws to netizens, took a deep dive into the infamous scene.



According to section 300 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), all murders are culpable homicides, but the reverse is not true, states the account.





SRK took her to terrace with an intention to kill her. AND had the knowledge that it was a tall building and Shilpa Shetty's fall on the concrete would result in her death. In short, culpable homicide amounting to murder would be slapped against him.

"In Baazigar, it is murder, because there is both Mens Rea as well as Actus Reus. Mens Rea means the intention behind the act. Actus Reus is the actual conduct of the act. Both these factors exist here. He knew that throwing her from a height to the concrete would kill her."





However, had SRK pushed her in the spur of the moment, then it may not have amounted to murder, explains the Twitter account.



In fact, even if SRK had thrown her in a not-so-deep pool (resulting in her death) which he believed wouldn't kill her, he would've still gotten away with the murder charges. It would still be considered culpable homicide NOT amounting to murder.





TL;DR: Shah Rukh Khan had the intention to kill Shilpa Shetty and the knowledge that doing so will kill her. So it was, in fact, murder.

You can check the Twitter thread here. 

