Did Shah Rukh Khan's NASA Genius Mohan Get Calculation Wrong in Swades?

Did Shah Rukh Khan collectively trick us into believing that he was a genius at NASA in Swades? Many consider filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Swades’ was ahead of its time. Bollywood critics as well as fans rate the 2004 movie highly with many calling it the finest performance by Shah Rukh Khan in his illustrious career. For the unenlightened, Khan plays the character of Mohan Bharghav, a Project Manager working on the Global Precipitation Measurement at NASA in the US. He wants to visit India to take his nanny Kaveri Amma back to America and give her a better life.

After flying to Delhi, Mohan meets up with his friend when the latter asks the NASA Project Manager to man the cash counter at a store while he’s away to draw some cash from the ATM nearby.

There he meets Gita played by Gayatri Joshi who is in town to purchase books for the kids she teaches in Charanpur and approaches Mohan for the billing.

But why are we rambling about this scene and Swades all of a sudden? A Twitter user and stand-up comedian Rohit Shah took to the microblogging site recently where he questioned how Mohan managed to get into NASA after he typed the amount of 113 for 8 notebooks and got 750 as the result. Before you get your calculators out, 113 X 8 = 904. This 904 amount was pointed out by Shah, the Twitter user.

Hw did SRK get to NASA in this film???? pic.twitter.com/Rgai6rojVd— Hustle Minhaj (Rohit) (@rohshah07) July 22, 2021

Did Gowariker and the NASA genius just make a boo-boo without realising? Not really.

Here’s the complete scene for context:

Bhai @rohshah07 pehle Scene dhyan se dekhoGyan pelne ki jaldi mei khud bewakufo waali harkatein krne se bacho pic.twitter.com/SW2mbAn5IQ — 🇮🇳 A B H I 🇮🇳 (@SRKpePHD) July 23, 2021

13 Books of Mathematics X 17 = 221

22 Language books X 12 = 264

Total = 485.

8 Geography books X 19 = 152

Total = 637.

8 notebooks for 113.

221 + 264 + 152 + 113 = 750

Did Netflix get the subtitles wrong? Most probably.

Asking the right questions.

8 nb at 113 meaning 1 notebook cost is 14.125? Aisa cost kaun rakhta hai?— Ada 🇮🇳🏹🚜 (@shriadhar_ada) July 23, 2021

The user’s tweet pointing out the “mistake" went viral but SRK fans soon arrived at the scene to remind him that he was incorrect.

How did someone who watched this scene 15 times got this so wrong?The calculation in the movie:13 b x 17 = 221+ 22 b x 12 = 485+ 8 b x 19 = 637+ 8nb at 113 = 750b booknb notebook Your subtitles are wrong. SRK got into NASA just fine. https://t.co/zWhhjbNw3n pic.twitter.com/KzBPEJqM5V — Gaurav Sharma (@gshrma_) July 22, 2021

Fancy another Swades trivia? The sleeper-hit was offered to Hrithik Roshan first and the Global Precipitation Measurement wasn’t a fictional project at NASA.

