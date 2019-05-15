Did The Simpsons Predict GoT's Latest Episode in 2017? Fans Seem to Think So

The writers of #GameofThrones

"The Simpsons seem to get it right" pic.twitter.com/2E26YlKX9a — If Sait Can do it! You can (@Awsome_Sait) May 13, 2019

Almost two decades ago, iconic TV show, The Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump might be president of the United States some day. And we all know how that turned out! That wasn't the only time when the show made a prediction that actually came true. To be honest, the show has been around for almost thirty years and it is expected that some events on the show might resemble real life.But in most cases, the predictions are eerily similar to real life situations.Now some fans suggest that The Simpsons had predicted the penultimate episode of GoT which took everyone by surprise and left us wallowing in a pit of despair and devastation. After the episode, the one thing on everyone's mind was - 'what's up with Dany?'And turns out, the scenes of Daenerys' dragon running wild had been foretold by the beloved yellow family. In 2017, The Simpsons had aired an episode called 'The Serfsons', which was supposed to be a parody of Game of Thrones. In the episode, the family gathers at the end and looks on as a village nearby is completely obliterated by - yes, you guessed it, - by a dragon.Once again, The Simpsons nailed it and honestly, we don't have an explanation for how they manage to get it right each time.How does this keep happening every time? It is almost uncanny how similar the actual GoT episode is similar to this episode which came out 2 years ago!