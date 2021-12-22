Did 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Recreate the 'Spideys Pointing at Each Other' Meme?

Disclaimer: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in this article.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire has been an emotional affair for Marvel fans, for obvious reasons. The film that shattered box office records contains many nods to nostalgic fan sentiments. Many across the world have grown up with the Spider-Man films, with social media hotly debating which of the three actors’ rendition of the friendly neighbourhood superhero is the best. This film brought together all three of them and fans were overwhelmed. Now, Twitter users have been speculating that it might have contained another nod to fans that many may have missed. Posting some scenes from the film, Twitter user Shahir Hameed claimed that it recreated the famous three Spider-Men pointing at each other meme. This meme has pervaded pop culture for years. It is used to signify different scenarios that are essentially exactly the same.

They literally recreated this meme not once but twice #SpiderManNoWayHome #PeterParker pic.twitter.com/CMODBtIJ7y— Shahir Hameed (He/Him) (@hameed_shahir) December 17, 2021

There was another joke present, too.

and this.. i literally wheezed during this 5 seconds scene lol pic.twitter.com/bBxQ2euwgL— M̷͓̯̮̙̼͓̦̼͗̑̾͊̿͌̏́͌̕̚̚̕͝͝ư̸̧̫̣̩͚̪̱̞̲̮͒̓̋͗͜͜k̴̐̇́̒ (@muktiwbw_) December 19, 2021

This also really makes me want to see miles and spider-Gwen in a movie with Peter even more.— ☃️🎄Christmas☃️🎄Victoria au Andromedus aka Vista (@SaintsGhost) December 20, 2021

Exactly, this and the “I’m something of a scientist myself” from Norman— Aaron Barkat-Masih (@AaronBarkat) December 19, 2021

There were differing opinions, however, regarding if the scenes were actually recreating the meme or if the characters were just innocuously pointing at each other.

The meme is based on a scene with an imposter. The first one is close to capturing it, but the second pic is just then game-planning who does what.— Matt (@rightorbear) December 21, 2021

There were also diametrically opposite opinions on whether or not the scene fit seamlessly within the context of the film.

They could’ve made this scene so much better and closer to the original meme without feeling forced— Alexander The Great (@AlexTG_) December 21, 2021

They managed to make the memes feel natural in the context of the film. I just wished they somehow managed to get Tobey to say pizza time— AshMan (@Lil_AshMan) December 21, 2021

i noticed it but since these weren't a "hey, you're me" kinda thing i didn't really count it lol— Ray (@NadedRayy) December 21, 2021

Overall, if it wasn’t done intentionally, it was still a happy coincidence.

Well if that’s true it was well worth it. The amount of cheering of this film I experienced in theater, says a lot about how much it’s worth doing reshoots and stuff.— ☃️🎄Christmas☃️🎄Victoria au Andromedus aka Vista (@SaintsGhost) December 20, 2021

Yup. At the movie theater I was like « Am I actually watching this? » I couldn’t believe it. Still can’tw— theducktitan (@theducktitan) December 21, 2021

And wholesome things came out of it.

Love yourself pic.twitter.com/C9wOoDmDBF— Depressed Caveman 🔜 wobble NYE (@digitallcaveman) December 21, 2021

It looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home got fan service right. In fact, the three versions of Peter Parker being present in the film was long speculated on social media much before the release of the film. Now that it has released, fans have suddenly become emotional over Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and are rooting for a The Amazing Spider-Man part three to be made. While Garfield had denied his involvement in the movies for days, his appearance has rekindled fans’ love for his portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero. While Garfield’s Spider-Man was last seen failing to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he appears in ‘No Way Home’ after Doctor Strange’s spell went wrong and brought in villains from the multiverse. After fans were awed by Garfield’s appearance in the latest release, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the actor and his character. While some said Garfield is their favorite Peter Parker, some want him to reprise his role for at least another film.

