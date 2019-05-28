Take the pledge to vote

Did Sunny Leone Just Predict the Viral JCB Excavator Meme on Twitter?

Move over foreshadowing and fan theories of 'Game of Thrones', Sunny Leone may just have predicted possibly the biggest desi meme of 2019. Or did she?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Did Sunny Leone Just Predict the Viral JCB Excavator Meme on Twitter?
Jcb stunt Master Indian Driver / YouTube | Sunny Leone / Twitter.
Move over foreshadowing experts and fan theorists of Game of Thrones, Sunny Leone may just have predicted possibly the biggest desi meme of 2019. Or did she?

In case your social media timeline was buried under news items in the past 24 hours or so, we have a fresh new meme at our hands.

JCB. Rings a bell?

Believe it or not, the equipment which is generally used for construction, demolition or excavation is being used by Indians to dig up old videos of JCB doing its job and bystanders watching it in amusement.

YouTube alone has several such videos that have raked in millions of views in the recent past. To top things up, for no particular reason #JCBKiKhudayi became the top trending topic on Twitter on Monday (27th May).



But what triggered such a bizarre meme?

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone may have the answer you're looking for.

Exactly two days before the JCB meme became a thing on the Indian Internet, Sunny took to her Twitter account and shared a photo of herself posing atop a JCB-like equipment from company named ACE, cheekily suggesting a "career change" option.



Now it is unclear what made Sunny tweet what she did, but a couple of day before her post, a TV anchor had "changed" her career on air when he accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, during a news programme for counting election votes on his channel.

Deol had donned the hat of a politician from BJP and eventually went on to win from his constituency in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

While Sunny Leone was only poking fun at the incident, she may just have prophesied a viral meme on Twitter.







Here are the JCB memes you may have missed.

















































Before you leave, you can watch JCB ki khudayi video here:

