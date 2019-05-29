Did Sunny Leone Predict the Viral JCB Excavator Meme on Twitter?
In case your social media timeline was buried under news items in the past 24 hours or so, we have a fresh new meme at our hands.
JCB. Rings a bell?
Believe it or not, the equipment which is generally used for construction, demolition or excavation is being used by Indians to dig up old videos of JCB doing its job and bystanders watching it in amusement.
YouTube alone has several such videos that have raked in millions of views in the recent past. To top things up, for no particular reason #JCBKiKhudayi became the top trending topic on Twitter on Monday (27th May).
JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg— Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019
But what triggered such a bizarre meme?
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone may have the answer you're looking for.
Exactly two days before the JCB meme became a thing on the Indian Internet, Sunny took to her Twitter account and shared a photo of herself posing atop a JCB-like equipment from company named ACE, cheekily suggesting a "career change" option.
Career change!? LOL 😜 pic.twitter.com/nNg6hbSq4w— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019
Now it is unclear what made Sunny tweet what she did, but a couple of day before her post, a TV anchor had "changed" her career on air when he accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, during a news programme for counting election votes on his channel.
Deol had donned the hat of a politician from BJP and eventually went on to win from his constituency in Gurdaspur, Punjab.
While Sunny Leone was only poking fun at the incident, she may just have prophesied a viral meme on Twitter.
Toh ye yaha se shuru hua h? https://t.co/x8hRWbhXZU— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019
Reason behind #JCB trend#jcbkikhudayi https://t.co/8aQspfhANa— Sawan Gupta (@sawangupta981) May 27, 2019
Here are the JCB memes you may have missed.
May 27, 2019
Friend: Bhai, humare colony me JCB ki khudai ho rahi hai— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 27, 2019
Indians: pic.twitter.com/uXxq4OUqtF
When you are dead but someone plays a #JCB video. pic.twitter.com/0hkj1NJbMT— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 27, 2019
When ur watching JCB ki khudai and ur friend says "chalna subha se kya kam dhanda chodke ye dekh raha hai" pic.twitter.com/fjE8QdGENh— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019
*JCB Exists*— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2019
Indians : pic.twitter.com/PIRcHKXhgQ
Gf- I'm home alone baby— TMC goon🎭 (@thegirl_youhate) May 27, 2019
JCB driver bf(at door after 30 mins)- pic.twitter.com/MtWFartkrp
When you were offline for more than 18 hours and now all you can see on social media is "JCB ki Khudai" pic.twitter.com/jPllXmqxCc— Nishant Saurabh (@dpressed_memer) May 27, 2019
Everywhere! JCB!#jcb pic.twitter.com/NFKGekztKj— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 27, 2019
Indian people enjoying JCB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019
#JCB arrives for construction— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 27, 2019
Whole mohalla : pic.twitter.com/IM5Pu3bsz5
When JCB ki khudai is happening in your area but you have to go office pic.twitter.com/MDt0hUnRgp— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) May 27, 2019
#JCB #jcbkikhudayi— Gourav Garg (@Pakka_Baniya) May 27, 2019
Interviewer: What are your Hobbies?
Me: pic.twitter.com/pyBp21JPN5
World Cup captains waiting for #jcbkikhudayi #JCB pic.twitter.com/e9pLtdZPTr— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2019
She - he must be thinking about other women's.— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019
Him- pic.twitter.com/Fj5OV0C9g5
Bulldozer watching JCB trending. pic.twitter.com/K9gFOCQj68— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2019
This is what is -— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) May 27, 2019
Judicious and Cautious use of Brakes #JCB#DriveSafe#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/QAtJ5DbqTg
Before you leave, you can watch JCB ki khudayi video here:
