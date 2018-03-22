English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Sylvester Stallone Just Get Confused Between Salman Khan and Bobby Deol?
'Race 3' promotion got a bit Rocky.
Salman Khan / Twitter
Salman Khan, who is producing and also starring in the upcoming action-thriller Race 3 unveiled the new looks of each character from the film on Wednesday.
Directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, the third installment in the franchise will see Bobby Deol's comeback.
Bhai took to his Twitter page and shared fresh posters from the film.
Soon after promoting his own movie, Salman shared a video clip of the Rocky star Sylvester Stallone where he is seen promoting his upcoming flick Creed II. Khan wrote, “While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know.”
Returning the favour, Stallone took to his Instagram account and shared Race 3's poster. "The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan," Stallone wrote. While his heart was in the right place, Stallone ended up sharing a poster that featured Bobby Deol.
And Indians had only one thing to say to Sly.
♪ Meri Zindagi Mein Ajnabee Ka Intezaar Hai
Main Kya Karoon Ajnabee Se Mujhe Pyaar Hai ♪
- Bobby Deol, somewhere
In case you're wondering, Bobby was last seen on screen in actor Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut Poster Boys alongside his brother Sunny Deol.
BTW, apart from Salman, Bobby and Jacqueline Fernandez, Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.
The film will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.
Also Watch
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan
A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on
And Indians had only one thing to say to Sly.
I love every single thing about this post!
- Sylvester Stallone promoting a Bollywood movie
- That movie being 'Race 3'
- Sly calling Salman Khan "very talented film hero', & then uploading someone else's photo
- That someone else being Bobby Deol!https://t.co/qyy2UrCjI0 pic.twitter.com/41qe3BGmgs
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 22, 2018
