Did the Black Hole in the Centre of Milky Way Just 'Blink' at Us? Scientists Think So

Sagittarius A*, the black hole detected in the centre of the Milky Way, has been the subject of interest for astronomers ever since its presence was discovered. A few days ago, there were reports of stars dancing around it and now, astronomers have found evidence that the massive black home may be blinking at us!

According to a study, the scientists studied the black hole using ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array), which is an extremely powerful telescope. The black hole, which is said to be four times more massive than our sun, was seen "flickering".

CNET writes that black holes aren't technically visible through telescopes, even powerful ones. That's because their gravitational pull is so powerful that no light can even escape from it. However, it is the presence of hot gas, which has been trapped around the black hole due to its pull, which helps detect black holes.

In a press release, the scientists have said that the flickering could be a related to the inner edge of Sagittarius A*'s accretion disk. This flickering or blinking activity could help understand the behaviour of the black hole as a whole and that of the hot gas trapped around it. However, the scientists have claimed that the flickering motion is too fast to be captured in photographs.