Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
How many people in India just casually happen to own a tank? Naturally, everybody on the post assumed that it was the Indian army, and applauded them for their unique method.
Image credits: Instagram.
The #BottleCapChallenge is the latest fascination of the Internet.
The challenge which just involves ways to kick a 'bottle cap' off without touching it with your hand is what is making people come up with unique ways to perform this task.
From celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham, John Mayer and even Mariah Carey have been participating in the #BottleCapChallenge to remove the bottle using unique methods, like their legs, cars, or even their voice.
In the latest addition to this,a video has surfaced which shows the canon of a tank move to remove the cap from a bottle. The video posted on Instagram has over 38 thousand views.
The caption for the video reads: "Tank bottle cap challenge😍😍....jaihind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.
The Geo-tagged location for the post shows: Jamnagar in Gujarat. The video was posted on 20th July.
Tank bottle cap challenge😍😍 ... .jaihind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
However, the video is not the Indian at all. A reverse search of the video brings you to an earlier version of it, posted on 17th July, on Instagram from Ukraine.
Траки - сила! 🔥🔥🔥 #bottlecapchallenge #челендж #ато #война #оос #штирлиц #челендж2019 #bottlecapchallenge #ukraine #киев #украина #kiev #instagood #kyiv #photo #follow #style #instagram A post shared by Анатолий Штирлиц (@shtirlitz53) on
According to Obozrevatel,this stunt was performed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This wasn't the only video of it though.
So no, the stunt is not performed by the Indian Army. Just because it is credited to someone on the Internet, doesn't mean its true.
