Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?

How many people in India just casually happen to own a tank? Naturally, everybody on the post assumed that it was the Indian army, and applauded them for their unique method.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 23, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
Image credits: Instagram.
Loading...

The #BottleCapChallenge is the latest fascination of the Internet.

The challenge which just involves ways to kick a 'bottle cap' off without touching it with your hand is what is making people come up with unique ways to perform this task.

From celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham, John Mayer and even Mariah Carey have been participating in the #BottleCapChallenge to remove the bottle using unique methods, like their legs, cars, or even their voice.

In the latest addition to this,a video has surfaced which shows the canon of a tank move to remove the cap from a bottle. The video posted on Instagram has over 38 thousand views.

The caption for the video reads: "Tank bottle cap challenge😍😍....jaihind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.

Please follow:@indian_defence_forces__ &Turn on post notification"

The Geo-tagged location for the post shows: Jamnagar in Gujarat. The video was posted on 20th July.

How many people in India just casually happen to own a tank? Naturally, everybody on the post assumed that it was the Indian army, and applauded them for their unique method.

However, the video is not the Indian at all. A reverse search of the video brings you to an earlier version of it, posted on 17th July, on Instagram from Ukraine.

According to Obozrevatel,this stunt was performed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This wasn't the only video of it though.

So no, the stunt is not performed by the Indian Army. Just because it is credited to someone on the Internet, doesn't mean its true.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram