BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Did the Real Life Annabelle Doll Escape From the Warren Museum? Here's the Truth

Image Credits: YouTube/Warner Bros.

Image Credits: YouTube/Warner Bros.

Can 2020 really get much worse than this?

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Share this:

If 2020 wasn't cursed enough already, there may be a new addition to the already dreadful year: The escape of a possessed doll.

'Annabelle' who became popular to audiences from film The Conjuring universe, and later went on to have her own movie sequels, about the origin of 'Annabelle' has seem to have resurfaced, eight months into a global pandemic.

The real life Annabelle doll, which was acquired by the Ed and Lorraine Warren in 1970s, is currently located at Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA. They had termed the doll 'Demonically possessed.'

Starting from 14th August, a rumor went viral on social media, that the Annabelle doll had 'escaped' from the museum.

And as Gen-Z does with everything, we soon started making memes and mockery out of it.

It wasn't just social media, a series of edits were made to 'Annabelle's Wikipedia page started on 14th August about its current place of residence, to further cement in the rumor that the doll had 'escaped' the museum.

But fortunately, this bit of bad news isn't grounded in reality. In the end, it is just a rumour.

In 2017, the Warren museum was forced to close due to zoning violations, and the materials are being held by the Warrens' son-in-law, Tony Spera.

Tony Spera also posted a video on YouTube and stood alongside the doll on display, proving that she is still in her cage, and didn't really escape.

"I'm in here, in the museum, because of the rumors that Annabelle has escaped," Spera can be heard saying in the video. "I gotta tell you something. I don’t know if you’re gonna wanna hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape... She didn’t take a trip. She didn’t fly first class, and she didn’t go out to visit her boyfriend."

"Annabelle’s alive... Well, I shouldn’t say alive. Annabelle is here in all of her infamous glory. She never left the museum," Spera assured social media users.

The Wikipedia page too, has since been rectified. Annabelle escaping or not, 2020 is scary enough on its own.

Next Story
Loading