Did the Real Life Annabelle Doll Escape From the Warren Museum? Here's the Truth

If 2020 wasn't cursed enough already, there may be a new addition to the already dreadful year: The escape of a possessed doll.

'Annabelle' who became popular to audiences from film The Conjuring universe, and later went on to have her own movie sequels, about the origin of 'Annabelle' has seem to have resurfaced, eight months into a global pandemic.

The real life Annabelle doll, which was acquired by the Ed and Lorraine Warren in 1970s, is currently located at Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA. They had termed the doll 'Demonically possessed.'

Starting from 14th August, a rumor went viral on social media, that the Annabelle doll had 'escaped' from the museum.

this is anabelle, she's cursed and she escaped her cage, so everyone who sees this picture of her needs to convey a simple apology to her when you see the picture. if you ignore, there may be something bad that will happen to you or bad luck for many years pic.twitter.com/oUvEzdK4tf — zach (@blindingrep) August 14, 2020

YOW ANABELLE ESCAPED THE WARREN MUSEUM! and to make it more terrifying, the Warren family is not with us anymore! Who will collect Anabelle back omygosh!! pic.twitter.com/967OsnxhO5 — ⁷ (@JiminieLattte) August 14, 2020

what anabelle escaped??? that doll??? pic.twitter.com/nbuxrgKZnB — ˋ ⁷ | sleeping (@crjsbr) August 14, 2020

what do you mean the anabelle doll escaped the warren museum? pic.twitter.com/stkCyFt8Yx — ⁷ (@tearIuna) August 14, 2020

where are these 2 now that anabelle escaped pic.twitter.com/hjNv07yjhN — hannah #BLM (@hannahgo223) August 14, 2020

me opening twitter just to find out anabelle escaped the warren museum this 2020 pic.twitter.com/yg8KREJCuf — liah ✰ face reveal (@miniehyuckie) August 14, 2020

You’re telling me this raggy ass dirty ass old ass doll escaped. #anabelle Annabelle said : ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QRam9zXiYH — SAKURA! (@dababychapina) August 14, 2020

WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT ANABELLE ESCAPED. If Corona wont kill me, she will lmao pic.twitter.com/bn2zXuzMTP — ᴴ (@KanovaTheresa) August 14, 2020

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ANABELLE "ESCAPED" SO SHE JUST GOT UP ON HER TWO FEET AND LEFT???? pic.twitter.com/nuzzeybCE5 — : @ (@tselayla) August 14, 2020

And as Gen-Z does with everything, we soon started making memes and mockery out of it.

anabelle driving on the streets of connecticut trying to not get caught after she escaped pic.twitter.com/nuAcNf8VVp — ً (@HSLOTGLDN) August 14, 2020

anabelle escaped and she went to the beach pic.twitter.com/G0NUSM97E3 — kotku (@moonmrtll) August 14, 2020

me writing anabelle an i’m sorry letter for calling her ugly after seeing that she actually escaped pic.twitter.com/gWhLtcu9re — // follow limit (@taylucifer95) August 14, 2020

*anabelle escaped the warren's museum*anabelle outside of my house:pic.twitter.com/R54tTRy6Co — rahyün ๑ (@dubuuuchingu) August 14, 2020

me praying for an august full of blessings then hearing anabelle escaped the warren museum pic.twitter.com/wUoaxdIq9z — cheetah (@unaofthemyscira) August 14, 2020

It wasn't just social media, a series of edits were made to 'Annabelle's Wikipedia page started on 14th August about its current place of residence, to further cement in the rumor that the doll had 'escaped' the museum.

NAH ANABELLE ESCAPED AT 3AM?!?!?! man fuck this shit pic.twitter.com/rpxB2NjeNO — Riley Jace (@ryedead) August 14, 2020

But fortunately, this bit of bad news isn't grounded in reality. In the end, it is just a rumour.

In 2017, the Warren museum was forced to close due to zoning violations, and the materials are being held by the Warrens' son-in-law, Tony Spera.

Tony Spera also posted a video on YouTube and stood alongside the doll on display, proving that she is still in her cage, and didn't really escape.

"I'm in here, in the museum, because of the rumors that Annabelle has escaped," Spera can be heard saying in the video. "I gotta tell you something. I don’t know if you’re gonna wanna hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape... She didn’t take a trip. She didn’t fly first class, and she didn’t go out to visit her boyfriend."

"Annabelle’s alive... Well, I shouldn’t say alive. Annabelle is here in all of her infamous glory. She never left the museum," Spera assured social media users.

The Wikipedia page too, has since been rectified. Annabelle escaping or not, 2020 is scary enough on its own.