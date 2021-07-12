Did The Simpsons 'Predict' England's Loss and Violence in Euro 2020 Final?

‘The Simpsons‘ may have predicted England’s epic loss and the violence that broke out after they lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final clash on Sunday. Take Episode 19, Season 6 into consideration. The episode, “Lisa’s Wedding," chronicles the journey of Lisa who is told by the fortune-teller about her future (15 years in 2010) love life with Hugh Parkfield from London. Hugh visits Lisa’s home where dad Homer gives a glimpse of “US hospitality" and accidentally burns the British flag while welcoming him. Hugh is embarrassed and doesn’t get along with the Simpsons family and the wedding is eventually called off after Lisa chooses family over Hugh.

The sight of the burning UK flag in the eyes of Hugh was tweeted by a Simpsons fan on Twitter after England lost the Euro 2020 final 3-2 in the penalty shootout against Italy.

But things got ugly in the reality.

Bukayo Saka, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, the three black players were racially abused online for missing the penalty kicks for England in the decisive shootout against Italy.

Violence by English fans was reported ahead and after the match as ugly scenes from Wembley Stadium flooded Twitter. From vandalism to racial abuse to physically attacking the opponent fans, a lot unfolded post-final, reported several media outlets.

england fans are sore racist violent losers that need to be punished by fifa. we can’t just sit & watch them physically attack italy fans at wembley then hurl racial insults at rashford, sancho & saka. fifa needs to act. we need to create an environment safe for players & fans.💔 pic.twitter.com/gJOv5xT2dt— #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021

While the UK flag (or England’s flag for that matter) wasn’t on literal fire as the “meme" from The Simpsons suggested, pretty much everything else done by a few English fans online or offline may have undone their team’s glorious journey to the finals of Euro 2020, felt many. The Simpsons “meme" had earlier appeared in 2016 during the Brexit referendum.

More embarrassed by the section of our fans prepared to wreck our own national stadium than anything the England players did last night. pic.twitter.com/K1jbgCK9ZH— Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) July 12, 2021

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

We made some history, but couldn’t achieve the one thing we’re all dreaming of.But football is about more than trophies, and we’ve seen that all summer. Coming home? Perhaps it was here all along. pic.twitter.com/plyrlEZjzr — England (@England) July 12, 2021

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game.We stand with our players ❤️ https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl — England (@England) July 12, 2021

“We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game," the official Twitter account of England tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here