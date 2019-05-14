Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Did The Simpsons Predict GoT's Latest Episode in 2017? Fans Seem to Think So

How does this keep happening every time? It is almost uncanny how similar the actual GoT episode is similar to this episode which came out 2 years ago!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did The Simpsons Predict GoT's Latest Episode in 2017? Fans Seem to Think So
How does this keep happening every time? It is almost uncanny how similar the actual GoT episode is similar to this episode which came out 2 years ago!
Loading...
Almost two decades ago, iconic TV show, The Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump might be president of the United States some day. And we all know how that turned out! That wasn't the only time when the show made a prediction that actually came true. To be honest, the show has been around for almost thirty years and it is expected that some events on the show might resemble real life.

But in most cases, the predictions are eerily similar to real life situations.

Now some fans suggest that The Simpsons had predicted the penultimate episode of GoT which took everyone by surprise and left us wallowing in a pit of despair and devastation. After the episode, the one thing on everyone's mind was - 'what's up with Dany?'

And turns out, the scenes of Daenerys' dragon running wild had been foretold by the beloved yellow family. In 2017, The Simpsons had aired an episode called 'The Serfsons', which was supposed to be a parody of Game of Thrones. In the episode, the family gathers at the end and looks on as a village nearby is completely obliterated by - yes, you guessed it, - by a dragon.

Once again, The Simpsons nailed it and honestly, we don't have an explanation for how they manage to get it right each time.
















How does this keep happening every time? It is almost uncanny how similar the actual GoT episode is similar to this episode which came out 2 years ago!


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram