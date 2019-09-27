Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Greta Thunberg's Speech and Clash with Donald Trump?

The Simpsons has done it again, and this time, the similarity is uncanny. Viewers believe that the makers of the show predicted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Let us jog your memory for a bit. In the 2007 film, The Simpsons, Homer Simpson takes up a job at the power plant and a pollution scandal, in violation of the Environment Protection Act, becomes the highlight of the plotline. Lisa Simpson, Homer's daughter, who had always been passionate about climate change and the environment, takes it upon herself to save Springfield from dying.

This video clip shows an exhausted Lisa giving a heartfelt and powerful speech about what could happen to Springfield in 50 years:

While Greta spoke at the UN, Lisa seems to be speaking in her classroom and is addressing her classmate. Almost desperately Lisa claims that Springfield won't even exist in fifty years.

Do these lines ring a bell?

At the UN, Greta rebuked world leaders and politicians and accused them of stealing her childhood hopes and dreams. "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" she said.

Lisa. in the scene, too makes an impassioned plea. Check it out:

Soy mas de lisa simpson que de greta thunberg pic.twitter.com/3mC6ooKnWx — MΔRВت (@Micker_Baez) September 25, 2019

Most Twitter users believe that this is too much of a coincidence while many are unable to decipher how the show manages to get it right every single time.

The Simpsons is unbelievable!!!! @GretaThunberg look!!! pic.twitter.com/MgBg2OPbaY — ang ᴸᴵᴵᵀ ᴸᴵᴵᵀ ko pa non (@AltManang) September 26, 2019

Holy smokes... Greta Thunberg is a human Lisa Simpson 😳 pic.twitter.com/AbvfODmr5E — TIRED BOI (@theINBTWN) September 26, 2019

Greta Thunberg is Lisa Simpson in real life if u think about it — holly (@Hollyl97) September 26, 2019

The most common meme, as shown above, also shows a collage of The Simpsons and Greta Thunberg. A few days ago, photos and videos of Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump a "death stare" had gone viral. This particular image has been combined with a screen grab of a Simpsons episode which shows Lisa Simpson glaring at the parody version of Donald Trump.

In 2016, an episode of the show did feature Donald Trump; however, there was no scene which had Lisa glaring at him in the back. A reverse image search of the meme led us to a blog, which describes the Trump episode in detail.

Thus, safe to say, while The Simpsons may have gotten it right with Lisa Simpson's speech being uncannily similar to that of Greta Thunberg, the meme which shows Lisa glaring at Trump is clearly doctored.

Also, not that we're hinting at something, but in the episode titled, "Bart to the Future", Lisa Simpson becomes the POTUS and is seen trying to save the economy after the parody version of Donald Trump ruined it during his term.

