Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Greta Thunberg's Speech and Clash with Donald Trump?

Twitter users believe that the makers of the show predicted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Greta Thunberg's Speech and Clash with Donald Trump?
Twitter users believe that the makers of the show predicted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.
Loading...

The Simpsons has done it again, and this time, the similarity is uncanny. Viewers believe that the makers of the show predicted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Let us jog your memory for a bit. In the 2007 film, The Simpsons, Homer Simpson takes up a job at the power plant and a pollution scandal, in violation of the Environment Protection Act, becomes the highlight of the plotline. Lisa Simpson, Homer's daughter, who had always been passionate about climate change and the environment, takes it upon herself to save Springfield from dying.

This video clip shows an exhausted Lisa giving a heartfelt and powerful speech about what could happen to Springfield in 50 years:

While Greta spoke at the UN, Lisa seems to be speaking in her classroom and is addressing her classmate. Almost desperately Lisa claims that Springfield won't even exist in fifty years.

Do these lines ring a bell?

At the UN, Greta rebuked world leaders and politicians and accused them of stealing her childhood hopes and dreams. "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" she said.

Lisa. in the scene, too makes an impassioned plea. Check it out:

Most Twitter users believe that this is too much of a coincidence while many are unable to decipher how the show manages to get it right every single time.

 

The most common meme, as shown above, also shows a collage of The Simpsons and Greta Thunberg. A few days ago, photos and videos of Greta Thunberg giving US President Donald Trump a "death stare" had gone viral. This particular image has been combined with a screen grab of a Simpsons episode which shows Lisa Simpson glaring at the parody version of Donald Trump.

In 2016, an episode of the show did feature Donald Trump; however, there was no scene which had Lisa glaring at him in the back. A reverse image search of the meme led us to a blog, which describes the Trump episode in detail.

Thus, safe to say, while The Simpsons may have gotten it right with Lisa Simpson's speech being uncannily similar to that of Greta Thunberg, the meme which shows Lisa glaring at Trump is clearly doctored.

Also, not that we're hinting at something, but in the episode titled, "Bart to the Future", Lisa Simpson becomes the POTUS and is seen trying to save the economy after the parody version of Donald Trump ruined it during his term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram