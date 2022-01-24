Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Joe Biden's Campaign Video Featuring Tom Hanks?

‘The Simpsons’ has done it again, or has it? There’s never a conclusive answer to this question, but that hasn’t stopped speculation at any point. Currently, the subject of discussion is a campaign video for US President Joe Biden, featuring Hollywood great Tom Hanks. “We are stronger than we were a year ago today," Hanks says in the video, which is the general message of the campaign. “I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future," Biden says at the end of the video. Wondering what The Simpsons equivalent was? In The Simpsons Movie from 2007, the animated figure of Hanks, voiced by himself, tells the residents of Springfield, “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine," reported Lad Bible. Do with this information what you will.

An Axios.com exclusive report states that the video that marks one year of the Biden administration in office is narrated by Hanks, who was part of the inaugural festivities. It added that several million dollars were to be spent in airing the ad on broadcast and cable TV.

““Simpsons” moment comes to life as #Biden turns to Tom Hanks to sell first year progress.. President Joe Biden’s presidential inaugural committee is marking his first year in office by blasting out an ad featuring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks… (sic)" wrote a Twitter user.

The writers of @TheSimpsons have clearly cracked time travel pic.twitter.com/3FKErmRDa0— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) January 21, 2022

Simpson’s did it again. This time predicting @tomhanks doing propaganda for the US government 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MQmLiYinAW— Tom Bettwy (@BettwyTom) January 22, 2022

“Simpsons” moment comes to life as #Biden turns to Tom Hanks to sell first year progress..President Joe Biden’s presidential inaugural committee is marking his first year in office by blasting out an ad featuring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks… pic.twitter.com/lsz33OG7X4 — ALI (@Ali79473238Ali) January 21, 2022

The Simpsons predicted this Tom Hanks thang😭 pic.twitter.com/p3fdBJRp5q— Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) January 20, 2022

Simpsons Movie or Speech. You decide…Tom Hanks : Hello. I'm Tom Hanks. The US Government has lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine. Tom Hanks : …This is Tom Hanks saying, if you're gonna pick a government to trust, why not this one? — Greg Pankow, un "Don Goyo" Anarquista Ⓐ 🏴🚩 (@goyoelburro) January 23, 2022

In a statement to Axios, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the video was a part of their efforts to recognise the “strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity". Since a surge in Covid-19 cases has limited activity at the White House, the ad is an initiative to connect with the general public, which was done in person previously. You can watch it here.

In recent times, Internet sleuths had claimed that the animated sitcom had “predicted" the tragedy that unfolded in Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert last year. One of the several clips that were being portrayed as parallels was from when Marge takes Maggie to see a Roofi concert. In the clip, at the concert entrance, she says, “This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.