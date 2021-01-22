Did The Simpsons Predict Kamala Harris' Symbolic Purple Dress at Inauguration 21 Years Ago?

The Simpsons did it again, and this time, we aren't even surprised.

The internet is convinced that popular animated comedy series, one of the longest running shows ever, predicted US Vice President Kamala Harris' purple outfit at the oath taking ceremony on January 20.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris scripted history in one of the most-eagerly watched inauguration of United States President and Vice-President. Harris became the first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United State.

For the inauguration ceremony, Harris chose to wear a symbolic purple dress and coat designed by two black designers. Her dress was also a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who was the first black woman to run for US President as part of the Democratic party. She was also the first black woman elected to the US Congress. The colour purple also symbolises the women's suffragette movement.

However, many Twitter users pointed out that Kamala's outfit was eerily similar to The Simpsons' character, Lisa's outfit from an episode that aired years ago.

In Episode 17 of Season 11 of the show (Bart to the Future), which aired in 2020, Lisa Simpson becomes the first female President of the United States. In her first day at the animated White House, Lisa (now a grown-up) can be seen wearing the exact same outfit as Kamala Harris - a purple dress with coat and a string of pearls around her neck.

This episode is also significant for another reason. As New York Post reports, this episode also predicted the presidency of Donald Trump -- and how it ended. From the storyline, it is hinted that Lisa became the president after Donald Trump. In fact, creator Matt Groening had admitted that The Simpsons "predicted" Donald Trump would become president. In the episode, Lisa tells her advisors that her administration has been left with quite a budget crunch by her predecessor, Trump.

Okay, that settles it: the writers for The Simpsons are time travelers. https://t.co/iKyl6VMT7x — Hugo Slabbert (@hugoslabbert) January 21, 2021

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

#KamalaHarris reminds me with Lisa Simpson... almost same outfit pic.twitter.com/wTySY9Eibl — ₘₑₘₒᵣᵢₑₛ (@butterflymem0ry) January 20, 2021

THE SIMPSONS HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/iByO67Awq5 — moon (@SWlTCHPOSlTIONS) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris & Lisa SimpsonSame vibe: pic.twitter.com/wrHDyd0qd8 — León Staines Díaz (@Leon_Staines) January 20, 2021

This is not the first time The Simpsons hit the nail on the head with their predictions and we're pretty sure it won't be the last.

Turns out, the show also predicted the recent violence at the US Capitol just days before Biden and Harris were sworn in at the same building. Amid several posts and tweets about the violence, one stood out:

While the second half of the image, the Capitol being on fire is still unverified - the storming of the US Capitol was indeed predicted. News18 reverse searched the video to find a YouTube recording from 2011 of the The Simpsons episode "The Day the Violence Died", in which Krusty the Clown presents "I'm an Amendment to Be", depicting a Constitutional amendment's attempt to ban flag burning.

The episode is a parody of "I'm Just a Bill" is a 1976 Schoolhouse Rock! segment, featuring a song of the same title written by Dave Frishberg.

In the segment posted on YouTube, the storming follows an amendment being ratified and becoming part of the Constitution. Other 'characters' which are not depicted as people, can be seen storming the capitol holding guns, and even bombs.

The Simpsons had also somewhat predicted the coronavirus pandemic back in 1993. In the episode titled "Marge in Chains" (Season 4, Episode 21) shows a mysterious virus from Asia invading the town of Springfield. The virus starts in Japan, where a sick factory employee in Japan sneezes into numerous packages containing juicers, that multiple people in Springfield buy - and on opening the packages, contract the disease.

The symptoms of the virus, which is called the 'Osaka Flu' turn out to be eerily similar to today's coronavirus crisis - all symptoms of a common flu.