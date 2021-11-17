Did The Weeknd Just Recreate Bobby Deol's 'Handy' Soldier Trick in 'One Right Now'?

The Weeknd just posted a photo of himself, a shot from his and Post Malone’s “One Right Now", where he can be seen walking off with panache, with his arm in a cast and blood shooting off a shoulder wound. If that’s giving you deja vu, then you, like the rest of us, grew up watching Bollywood where “heroes" do that on the daily. Beaten to a pulp by his girlfriend’s villainous brother or a mafia drug-lord who has just shot a dozen bullets into him, the Bollywood main man walks off sombre but unfazed. Looking at the Weeknd’s post, that’s exactly what Desi fans on Twitter were reminded of, seeing as they brought up Bobby Deol from ‘Soldier’ in the midst of it all. They were of the opinion that even though the Weeknd looked cool et al, Bobby did it better and much earlier. “Bobbywood" took to Twitter to share a photo of Bobby in a similar pose, and let the Weeknd know, in as many words, that he wasn’t doing it right.

Bobby’s photo shows him with a gun in hand, a third fake hand in a cast, complete with shades and jacket just like the Weeknd. “You’re not doing it right," the Twitter user wrote, tagging the Weeknd in the picture. Fans were in agreement, with some repeating the adage of our times: there’s a Bobby meme for every situation. Yet others were seen asking for official acknowledgement of “Bobby supremacy" from the Weeknd. That’s definitely something many of us can get behind, if you consider the 3000 odd likes on the Bobby tweet. Check it out here.

Just like SpongeBob there's a Bobby meme for everything— Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) November 16, 2021

all i want is for @theweeknd to acknowledge Bobby Supremacy.— Dr Prerna Chinoy (@preechinoy) November 17, 2021

@iMoosabhai everyone copies from Bobby bhai!— Mr. Worldwild, Dalee (@Fit_BuII) November 16, 2021

Bobby deol dikhana but thora sasty main. pic.twitter.com/NP9SYy9bAz— Sara (@SaraSara_44) November 14, 2021

Bobby is omnipotent, really. Don’t believe it? Remember when social media went kaput just some time ago? Twitter’s Bobbywood said that the actor’s character from the 90s hit ‘Soldier’ was the reason behind the world getting back its social media accounts. Also, the stan account recently imagined the actor as an Olympian, ready to bag ’em medals. Boxing, basketball, relay race, you name it and Bobby Deol has done it all, long ago in his movies. Sharing the snippets of Bobby Deol in action, Twitter user @Bobbywood_ gave us a glimpse of the actor partaking in different sports, albeit in a fictional setup.

