Did the West Just 'Discover' Khichdi But With a Chicken-and-Mayo Twist?

Khichdi, which is the most underrated dish of an Indian household, surely comes to the rescue during your sick days. While many consider this staple dish as comfort food, others eat it to maintain healthy body weight. However, people over on the West seem to have only now discovered this dish and they cannot seem to get over it. Instagram user Tom Mills, who is also a fitness enthusiast, recently posted a reel preparing a dish called “chicken and rice” which is really a glorified khichdi. Deeming it as an “ultimate bodybuilding staple,” Tom uploaded the video as he flaunted his abs, encouraging people to try the same.

The man, however, has given his own twist to our basic khichdi recipe. He used chicken and then garnished it with sriracha mayonnaise. “Chicken & rice – the ultimate bodybuilding staple, the best one of all time? Well yes that is a bold statement, so I guess you’re just going to have to try it for yourself,” read the caption. He also mentioned the entire recipe. Have a look for yourself:

Explaining the recipe, Tom wrote how one needs to mix all the seasonings with the rice in the rice cooking vessel of choice and add as much water as required and cook. “Add in cooked peppers, chicken breast and sriracha mayo in a large bowl and chow down,” he added.

Netizens seem to be really impressed by his recipe as many said that they would give this one a shot. “I’m about to eat 5000 calories,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Back with some delicious Eats. Had to save the one, love these we need more!”

In another Khichdi story, Assam police arrested a man who made khichdi for himself while he was burgling a house. While he was attempting theft of valuable items in the house, the man went inside the kitchen and started preparing the meal for himself. Guwahati Police said that he has been arrested, reported Indian Express. Assam Police took to Twitter to share the incident and wrote a wry post about it: “The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. (sic)” Aajtak/India Today TV reported that the incident took place under the Dispur police station. The house in question is located in the Hengerabari area.

