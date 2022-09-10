Did This Tweet 'Predict' Date of Queen Elizabeth's Death? Twitter Has Theories

A tweet appearing to “predict” the date of Queen Elizabeth’s death has been going viral. Made by a self-proclaimed voodoo practitioner going by the handle @orunmilavd, the tweet made on August 24, 2021 reads (originally in French): “The Queen of England is going to die on September 8th I see this date hovering above her, continue not to believe in voodoo you will see [sic].” Noticeably, the tweet did not have a year for the “prediction”. On September 9, after the Queen’s death, the account tweeted again: “We cannot act or influence, just predict, know in advance sometimes with a good margin of error. There I was not able to know the time or the reason [sic].”

As the tweet went viral with over 15,000 likes, many Twitter users came up with possible theories on how the tweet may have done this. “Have a private account, post multiple predictions, delete the wrong ones and, on the right day, make public. Some have done it for football results in the past,” a journalist explained. Another Twitter user suggested another explanation: “Steps to scam people — can be applied to crypto “predictions” too: create multiple private accounts (easy with your own domain name, redirect *@domain.name to your email and register Twitter via email), each account gives a different prediction, make the correct one public.”

Even so, there were still questions lingering about the exact logistics. People could be seen debating how the account made the tweet go viral, and how much effort they would have to put in in fabricating that many “predictions”.

Explanation before you send your money https://t.co/L7xaFTdky5 — Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) September 8, 2022

Account locked. Can't see tweets until account unlocked. — Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) September 8, 2022

Weird. No QTs or comments on this premonition – until yesterday. https://t.co/Rn3UU8nXtH — JKelleyK (@JKelleyK) September 9, 2022

You just need to ask/pay a larger account to retweet your tweet — Mxgentx (@magenta_twt) September 9, 2022

You can automate it with a computer program. — Ser Tolly d'Brown #L222 (@r1p0st3_crypt0) September 9, 2022

Possibly. Notice how few the tweets are, and there was only a day given but no year. — Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo) September 9, 2022

Many hoaxical tweets claiming to predict the Queen’s death have variously gone viral and been debunked since her death.

