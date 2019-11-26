Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Did Usman Khawaja Take Subtle Dig at Warne With Over-Enthusiastic Coin Flip in Marsh Cup Final?

Queensland skipper Khawaja did a mini run-up and comically launched the coin into the galaxy (well, almost) in Marsh Cup final against Western Australia on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Did Usman Khawaja Take Subtle Dig at Warne With Over-Enthusiastic Coin Flip in Marsh Cup Final?
Screenshot from video uploaded by @WACA_Cricket / Twitter.

Australian cricketer and Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja's over-enthusiasm during the toss in the Marsh Cup final against Western Australia on Tuesday may have turned more heads than usual.

Given the coin to flip, Khawaja did a mini run-up and comically launched the metal piece into the galaxy. Well, almost.

Ashton Turner, Western Australia captain called it Heads.

The coin, which finally landed on the other end of the pitch was collected by match referee Daryl Harper, who confirmed that Turner had, in fact, won the toss. Turner decided to bowl first.

While Khawaja's bizarre tactic had, unfortunately, flipped, the cricketer did manage to evoke laughter on and off the Allan Border Field stadium.

The unorthodox coin flip also reminded some cricket enthusiasts about veteran spinner Shane Warne's recent remarks about Khawaja's future in Test cricket.

32-year-old Khawaja was axed midway through the ashes and also didn't make it to the squad currently taking on Pakistan on the home turf.

Responding to his omission from the side, Warne had criticised Khawaja for not showing enough enthusiasm, reported news.com.au.

Despite the toss drama and apparent dig at Warne, Khawaja's Queensland could only manage 205 on the board in their designated 50 overs. Western Australia, riding on Shaun Marsh's spectacular unbeaten century (101*), went on to win the final by 4 wickets and 12 deliveries to spare.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram