Did Usman Khawaja Take Subtle Dig at Warne With Over-Enthusiastic Coin Flip in Marsh Cup Final?

Australian cricketer and Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja's over-enthusiasm during the toss in the Marsh Cup final against Western Australia on Tuesday may have turned more heads than usual.

Given the coin to flip, Khawaja did a mini run-up and comically launched the metal piece into the galaxy. Well, almost.

Ashton Turner, Western Australia captain called it Heads.

The coin, which finally landed on the other end of the pitch was collected by match referee Daryl Harper, who confirmed that Turner had, in fact, won the toss. Turner decided to bowl first.

While Khawaja's bizarre tactic had, unfortunately, flipped, the cricketer did manage to evoke laughter on and off the Allan Border Field stadium.

#MarshCup Final time! AT WINS the toss and we’ll have a bowl first 💪🏼Catch all the action LIVE on @FoxCricket #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/eR7nB5jtcz — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) November 25, 2019

The unorthodox coin flip also reminded some cricket enthusiasts about veteran spinner Shane Warne's recent remarks about Khawaja's future in Test cricket.

32-year-old Khawaja was axed midway through the ashes and also didn't make it to the squad currently taking on Pakistan on the home turf.

Responding to his omission from the side, Warne had criticised Khawaja for not showing enough enthusiasm, reported news.com.au.

Despite the toss drama and apparent dig at Warne, Khawaja's Queensland could only manage 205 on the board in their designated 50 overs. Western Australia, riding on Shaun Marsh's spectacular unbeaten century (101*), went on to win the final by 4 wickets and 12 deliveries to spare.

