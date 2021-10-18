Did Venus Ever Have Oceans Like Earth? Study Aims to Answer Once and for All

Scientists have hinted at how Earth’s neighbouring planet Venus may have once had water bodies and perfect conditions for life to exist. Now, a team of astrophysicists led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS, Switzerland, have investigated whether Venus did indeed have milder periods that were perfect for human habitation. In the study published in the Nature journal last week, Astrophysicists led by Martin Turbet, a researcher at the Department of Astronomy of the Faculty of Science of the UNIGE and member of the NCCR PlanetS, answered that it may not be the case indeed.

For their study, scientists simulated the climate of the Earth and Venus present at the very beginning of their evolution, which was more than four billion years ago. At the time the surface of the planets was still molten, Turbet said in a statement to the University of Geneva. The lead author further said that the associated high temperatures on the planets meant that water would have been present in the form of steam, as in a gigantic pressure cooker. Researchers used sophisticated three-dimensional models of the atmosphere, similar to those used by scientists to simulate the Earth’s current climate and future evolution. With the help of the simulation, the team studied how the atmospheres of the two planets would evolve over time and whether oceans could form in the process.

The results of the analysis showed that the climatic conditions did not allow water vapour to condense in the atmosphere of Venus. The study also found that on Venus, the water remained as a gas and oceans never formed. Turbot said that one of the main reasons for this is the clouds that form more favourably on the night side of the planet. These clouds lead to a potent greenhouse effect that prevents the planet from cooling as quickly as previously thought, found the study.

