Did We Skip 13 Altogether?’: iPhone 14 Online Leak Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

For consumers of the American tech company Apple, September means the launch of new products and models of iPhone. This year, Apple will be launching the iPhone 13 after last year’s iPhone 12 launch. However, it seems netizens were in for a bit of confusion as Twitter users observed #iPhone14 trending on the social media platform.

Before Apple launches this year’s iPhone 13, netizens are already talking about the iPhone 14 which will most likely launch in 2022. It is believed that the iPhone 14 started trending on social media after its alleged details were shared by Jon Prosser of Front Page Techon YouTube earlier this week. According to Prosser, the 2022 Apple product would remove the display notch, be thicker with no rear camera bump and will feature a titanium frame.

Netizens were quite excited and some were confused as the trend caught up and spread across the microblogging site.Writer Konrad Juengling could not hide his confusion as he tweeted, “iPhone 14 is trending? Did we just skip 13 altogether?” Commenting on the tweet, one of the users wrote that it is because there are no significant upgrades in the iPhone 13 model and the real change will be seen in the 2022 model. However, we will still have to wait and watch what iPhone 13 will bring to the table.

Iphone 14 is trending? Did we just skip 13 altogether? pic.twitter.com/I2LVg2v1Af— Konrad Juengling (@PDX_er) September 8, 2021

Because there’s nothing interesting about IPhone 13, it’s almost exactly as IPhone 12— Fatimah bint Ali (@Afatima641Ali) September 9, 2021

Some tweeples disregarded the whole anticipation of the upcoming iPhone models and said that they are “just numbers.”

oh! it is just a number!!— Shekar (@bangaloreshekar) September 9, 2021

Prosser’s YouTube video had suggested that the iPhone 14 will be a notch less phone. The video has certainly got customers in a soup who were planning on purchasing the iPhone 13 model, as one tweet aptly describes the situation. The user tweeted, “Everyone is trying to figure out whether to buy the upcoming iPhone 13 or not after the iPhone 14 leak.”

everyone trying to figure out whether to buy the upcoming iPhone 13 or not after the iPhone 14 leakpic.twitter.com/wHdx9Cc5Ua— Victor Kagarama (@VictorKagarama) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, there are some who are not so amused by the hype surrounding the iPhone models, as this user tweeted, “Wait days ago was iPhone 13. Now is the iPhone 14?? Heck going to stay on iPhone 7 till iPhone 26 is out. By then we’ll teleport ourselves through orbiting satellites.”

wait days ago was iPhone 13. now is iPhone 14?? heck gonna stay on iPhone 7 till iPhone 26 is out. by then we'll teleport ourselves through orbiting satellites 👀 pic.twitter.com/bFMKrTX0aW— . (@Lettie4u) September 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on this social media trend?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here