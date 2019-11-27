Did William Shakespeare Actually Write 'Henry VIII'? Artificial Intelligence May Have the Answer
Czech artificial intelligence researcher, Petr Plecháč, decided to solve this mystery by training a machine-learning algorithm on the works of Shakespeare, Fletcher, and other contemporary writers.
News18 image.
'Henry VIII' was a collaborative work by William Shakespeare and John Fletcher.
After Shakespeare’s death in 1616, Fletcher replaced him as the house playwright for acting troupe The King's Men. It was a known fact to literary experts that the play was written by both Shakespeare and Fletcher, but it remained unknown as to who penned what parts of the play.
Czech artificial intelligence researcher, Petr Plecháč, decided to solve this mystery by training a machine-learning algorithm on the works of Shakespeare, Fletcher, and other contemporary writers.
As per his findings, the algorithm proved that several scenes of the play were written by Fletcher including much of the second act. It also found a lot of joint scenes and collaboration.
Literary analyst James Spedding, in 1850, was the first one to propose the theory that ‘Henry VIII’ was partly contributed by Fletcher after he noticed similarities between Fletcher's works and parts of 'Henry VIII'.
In fact, Spedding had even suggested that Fletcher regularly writes 'ye' instead of 'you' and 'em' instead of 'them' and these characteristics were found in Henry VIII as well.
“Our results highly support the canonical division of the play between William Shakespeare and John Fletcher proposed by James Spedding,” Mr Plecháč from the Czech Academy of Sciences told the MIT Technology Review.
As per a report by the Daily Mail, the AI takes a body of the author's work to train the algorithm, then a smaller body of their work to test it on. Also, since a writer's style can change over their lifetime, the AI needs to be tested on work from a similar period.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good News! Android 10 For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy S10 Rolls Out in January
- A Deer Was Found Dead in Thailand With Over 7 Kgs of Plastic in Its Stomach
- Women in Asia and Africa are Most Affected By Climate Change, Finds Study
- Sharad Pawar is the 'Real Gangster': Social Media in Frenzy After Another Twist in Maharashtra
- 'Why So Serious?' Ganguly's Light-Hearted Banter With Daughter Sana is All Kinds of Adorable