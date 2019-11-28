Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Did You Know About Godzillante, the Little Pokémon that Never Saw the Light Of Day?

Godzillante was first found in a Game Freak book and was seen illustrated alongside another Pokémon called Gorillaimo, who was also never released.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
A dinosaur or dragon-like monster, seen standing on its hind legs with small arms, a big tail and a defined belly; this is how Godzillante, the Pokémon was designed by famed illustrator Ken Sugimori.

There are now almost 900 different species of Pokémon available across the series. However, this creature was found in design documents which date back to before the launch of Pokemon, (back in the day when the project was called Capsule Monsters).

Godzillante isn’t a new revelation. However, it has surfaced on the internet after YouTube content creator, Dr Lava highlighted in a post that was “probably just created to illustrate the game's mechanics -- not to become an actual Pokémon.”

It seems to be based on Godzilla and can be seen performing a Fire or similar attack. Godzillante is designed to have a big mouth with teeth, big eyes and a spike on the top of its head. It has an odd resemblance to Tyranitar-- a second-generation Pokémon -- and also the design used when a Pokémon uses the move Substitute.

Godzillante was first found in a Game Freak book and was seen illustrated alongside another Pokémon called Gorillaimo, who was also never released.

