2-min read

Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?

How come no one noticed this before???

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
A file photo of Chetan Bhagat.
Ever read a series of books by an author and not noticed the most 'in your face' detail? It's all right. We have all been there.

Authour Chetan Bhagat, known for throwing Easter eggs by the dozen in his commercially-acclaimed novels, surprised his fans with perhaps the biggest revelation of all on the joyous occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Chetan took to Twitter and pointed out that all the leading men in his novels were named after Lord Krishna himself. Wait, what? Oh, of course, they were. 'Five point someone' but no one pointed out this tiny detail to us before now. HOW DID NO ONE KNOW THIS?

Chetan, who has authored six best-selling novels, named all his principal characters after Krishna and his fans were left pleasantly stumped.





THAT IS ANOTHER FUN FACT

But mostly everyone else was left surprised with the latest details.























Someone even came up with his own fun fact about Chetan Bhagat.





But if that was not enough, Chetan cryptically added, "and tomo... it is Keshav." Are you thinking what we are thinking, too? Is Chetan releasing a new book on Janmashtami?

Well, he did not let us speculate a lot. Some hours later he tweeted about launching the cover of his latest novel LIVE on Facebook.



 
