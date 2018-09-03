Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?



Hari (five point someone)

Shyam (one night @ the call center)

Govind (3 mistakes of my life)

Krish (2 states)

Gopal (Revolution 2020)

Madhav (Half Girlfriend)

Radhika /Brijesh (One Indian Girl)

And tomo.. it is Keshav. All my books. Krishna is the hero. Happy Janamasthami to all!

जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं..जय श्रीकृष्णा



Hey, that's lovely, but intentional or unintentional. May Lord Krishna shower his love on you this time too. By the way, have you given your protagonists Krishna's names in order to bribe him for making them bestsellers



You are indigenous genius sir. Keep it up and reach up to the Lord Krishna's 108th name in your novels ahead?! Best wishes in advance sir.... Shuvo Krishna jayanti



गजब। बुक्स तो सारी पढ़ी थी आपकी लेकिन सब में कान्हा हैं, यह कभी नोटिस नहीं किया था। एक आईआईटी-आईआईएम के स्टूडेंट का थॉट प्रोसेस इस तरह भी हो सकता है, यह कल्पना के परे था। बहुत खूब। आगे से यह पॉइंट ध्यान में रहेगा।

जय श्री कृष्णा।

बेस्ट सेलर शुभकामनाएं



जय श्री कृष्णा।

बेस्ट सेलर शुभकामनाएं https://t.co/Fts1XlasTt

Your name Chetan derived from Chaitanya the greatest devotee of Sri Krishna!!



Excited to announce the cover launch of my new book! I’ll be launching it LIVE on Facebook, do tune in!

Got a question? Ask me here and I’ll answer some of them during the LIVE.

Date: 3rd September

Time: 3.00 pm

Venue: https://t.co/ajx49RhyzD #ChetansNext pic.twitter.com/DjOpeyC8EC

Ever read a series of books by an author and not noticed the most 'in your face' detail? It's all right. We have all been there.Authour Chetan Bhagat, known for throwing Easter eggs by the dozen in his commercially-acclaimed novels, surprised his fans with perhaps the biggest revelation of all on the joyous occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.Chetan took to Twitter and pointed out that all the leading men in his novels were named after Lord Krishna himself. Wait, what? Oh, of course, they were. 'Five point someone' but no one pointed out this tiny detail to us before now. HOW DID NO ONE KNOW THIS?Chetan, who has authored six best-selling novels, named all his principal characters after Krishna and his fans were left pleasantly stumped.But mostly everyone else was left surprised with the latest details.Someone even came up with his own fun fact about Chetan Bhagat.But if that was not enough, Chetan cryptically added, "and tomo... it is Keshav." Are you thinking what we are thinking, too? Is Chetan releasing a new book on Janmashtami?Well, he did not let us speculate a lot. Some hours later he tweeted about launching the cover of his latest novel LIVE on Facebook.