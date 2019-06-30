Did You Know Bhuvan’s Team India Originally Lost to England in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Lagaan’?

"Baar baar haan, bolo yaar haan

Apni jeet ho, unki haar haan..."

This is how the iconic song from 'Lagaan' starts; the song eventually went on to become an anthem of sorts, especially for cricket fans. Don't tell us you've never heard the song being played on full volume across the stadium during an intense India-Pakistan or India-England match! Goosebumps, right?

Lagaan, one of those few films which put Bollywood on a global map, completed eighteen years recently and we couldn't help but reminisce about the film which formed an integral part of most of our childhoods. On a little digging, we stumbled across an old documentary which captures the making of the film.

In the documentary, Aamir Khan talks about the myriad challenges Ashutosh Gowarikar and team encountered while filming what would go on to become one of the landmark cinemas of the Hindi film industry. But did you know that the English team of cricketers and Aamir Khan (who played Bhuvan in the film) engaged in an actual cricket match during the shooting of the film?

To refresh your memories, Bhuvan and the other villagers played a match against the British colonisers; it was a nail-biting moment for all desi fans as Bhuvan's team seemed to be struggling to keep up. Nevertheless, in typical Bollywood style, they emerge victorious and celebrations ensue.

But that was not the case in real life. In real life, Aamir and his team failed miserably when pitted against the professional players from England.

Aamir says in the documentary that the English players had demanded that a friendly match be played between the two teams; apparently, the fact that they HAD to lose in the film was unfair and they wanted a fair chance to prove their capabilities. Khan says that the match was scheduled on their day off. Exactly 1 hour 45 minutes into the video, the match starts. Aamir, dressed in a blue shirt, can be seen tossing the coin.

Sadly, Bhuvan and team loses. Our lives have been a lie for the past eighteen years!!!!!!

Watch the video here:

India may have been putting on a stellar performance this World Cup Season, but clearly eighteen years ago, our boys needed to pull up their socks a bit. India will be facing England on June 30 at Old Trafford. Maybe our Men in Blue will be able to redeem Bhuvan and his team?