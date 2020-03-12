Did You Know? Days on Earth during the Dinosaur-era were Half-an-hour Shorter than Now

A fact we all know: 24 hours make up for one day on Earth.



A fact we didn't know surprisingly: this time frame was never the same throughout the existence of Earth.

According to a new study, the planet turned faster during the dinosaur days, with 372 rotations in a year as compared to the 365 times today. This meant, a day lasted only for 23 and a half hour, which is 30 minutes shorter than a normal day in present time.

The finding was concluded after the researchers studied fossilized shells of a mollusk, which died 70 million years ago. After reading the quality of the fossil and high-resolution imaging of the growth rings, the researchers were able to find out a detailed log of the day-night cycle. The findings were published in journal Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology.





In a press release, the lead author Niels de Winter mentioned, “We have about four to five data points per day, and this is something that you almost never get in geological history”. He is also an analytical geochemist at Vrije Universiteit in Brussels.





The high resolution images of the daily layers also shed light on the fact that the shell grew much faster during the day as compared to its growth at night. Niels added that this bivalve had a strong dependence on this daily cycle, suggesting that it had photosymbionts.

The new research has also opened doors on the information about the formation of Moon and its proximity to Earth over the 4.5-billion-year history.