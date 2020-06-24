Did You Know? Human Nostrils Can Detect Different Odours Independently, Says Study

It is well known that all living organisms get a sense of smell through their nostrils. But according to a new study, human beings’ nostrils can detect different odours independently and can subconsciously guide them to its source.

The study has been conducted by psychologist Wen Zhou and his colleagues at the State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Science in Beijing.

According to the research paper that has been quoted by The Daily Mail, the human brain exploits subtle differences between the inputs to the paired eyes and ears to construct three-dimensional experiences and navigate the environment.

Whether and how it does so for olfaction is unclear.

The study further mentions, “Although humans also have two separate nasal passages that simultaneously sample from non-overlapping regions in space.“

Report also mentions that it has been found that different intensity of odour had an impact on their visually-simulated movement. The study proves that even if the person is not conscious about the smell, the sense of smell works in stereo, much like our vision and hearing ability

The study conducted by researchers at State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Science in Beijing has concluded that “the findings indicate that humans have a stereo sense of smell that subconsciously guides navigation”.



