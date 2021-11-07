Did You Know India Has an Active Volcano? It's Located in Andaman's Barren Island

At the heart of our planet lies a molten fiery core reaching temperatures as high as the surface of the sun. The core heats and melts portions of the mantle forming magma. Magma occasionally erupts through the openings of the crust which are called volcanoes. Of the 1,350 potentially active volcanoes in the world, only one lies in India. If you took a ferry from the southeast Indian city of Chennai, it will take you 58 hours to reach Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Four-hour sail from there, you will get to see India’s only active volcano, the Barren Island volcano.

Eruptions

The Barren Island volcano, which sits on a 106-million-year-old oceanic crust, is believed to erupted for the first time 1.6 million years ago, as indicated by its subaerial lava flows. The oldest recorded eruption, however, ranges from 1787 to 1832. The volcano went quiet for a century and erupted again in 1991. Ever since it erupts every two-three years. Its most recent eruption began in September 2018, exhibiting lava fountains — non-explosive forceful ejection of lava — and lava flows — streams of molten rock oozing from the eruption. The ash emissions continue to this day as the volcano was emitting ash clouds in frequent small eruptions till the published most recent observation was made in February this year.

The volcano

Barren Island is a 3-km-wide island, which hosts a 2-km-wide caldera surrounded by walls as high as 250 to 350 metres. About 99% of the volcano lies beneath the surface of the Indian ocean. The formation of the volcano dates back to 1.8 million years ago when a subduction-related volcano (created near the tectonic boundary of the Indo-Australian plate and Eurasian plate) breached the seafloor of the Indian ocean. The explosive eruptions started building andesite lava from 2.2 km below the ocean surface. The volcanic activity continued for one million years transforming more and more lava into rocks and eventually climbing up to the ocean surface, more than some 70,000 years ago. Eruptions became less violent afterwards. Then, some 61,000 years ago, the volcano erupted violently emitting 15-km-high plumes of ash and a volume of magma so large within a week that usually took hundreds of years to come out. This caused the centre of the volcano to collapse, forming a 2-km-wide caldera.

Other Volcanoes in India

• Narcondam Volcano: Also located in the Andaman sea, Narcandom is a dormant volcanic island that last erupted 5,60,000 years ago. Formed of andesite, the volcano’s peak rises 710 above sea level.

• Deccan Traps: Now dormant, the Deccan Traps volcano last erupted 66 million years ago. One of the earth’s largest volcanic features, the volcano lies in Maharashtra.

• Dhinodhar Hills: Now extinct, the 386-metre-high volcano last erupted more than 500 million years ago. Located in Gujrat, the area has now become a tourist and pilgrimage spot.

• Dhosi Hill: A part of the Aravali mountain range, the Dhosi Hill volcano last erupted 732 million years ago after which it went extinct. The volcano is located in Dhosi, Haryana, which is about a four-hour-long drive from Delhi.

• Tosham Hill: Tosham Hill is another extinct volcano in Haryana that erupted 732 million years ago and belongs to the same suite of igneous activity as Dhosi Hill.

• Baratang: Baratang is not a regular volcano spewing lava but is a mud volcano, which erupts mud and slurries and falls in the normal habitable temperature range.

• Loktak Lake: A supervolcanic caldera, the extinct volcano that existed at Loktak lake, located in Manipur, erupted 100 million years ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.