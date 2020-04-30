Did You Know? Irrfan Khan Took Messages for Struggling Actors Who Had No Phone at Home

People from different walks of life came forward to share anecdotes about their experiences with revered actor Irrfan Khan and how he impacted their lives after the 53-year-old actor passed away due to a colon infection early Wednesday morning.

Social media was painted with the actor's face, timelines filled with tribute messages and poetries, there were expressions of grief all around. It felt like a personal loss. While Khan's choice of movies and his acting mannerisms made him stand out, the simplicity with which he essayed his roles was perhaps a direct reflection of who he was in real life.

Remembering one such memory out of the many shared by actor-director Bobby Parvez with Khan was a time of no mobile phones. The ones that were out there were too expensive.

"It was almost twenty years back , I'd just gone to Bombay and was working as an assistant director. That was the time of no mobile phones or even if they were they were prohibitively expensive," wrote Parvez in a Facebook post.

With no cell number or landline phone at home, budding actors who wanted to break into the scene and visited the director simply wrote down a number on the back of their photographs and waited for a callback. That number belonged to Khan. Along with the number was the reference name of Khan or his wife Sutapa.

"Tens of hundreds of actors used to come from Delhi and they all , mark my words , hundreds of them used to give on back of their photos a home telephone number and a reference name. It was the same number hundreds of actors gave and That name was Irrfan or Sutapa his wife," he added.

The actors who did get a callback, were then informed by Khan about the particulars of the role and which director had asked them to visit them where. Khan was on the receiving end of such hundreds and thousands of calls and he meticulously noted down intricate details of every such actor whether it was day or night. Every single time. He did it till mobile phones became a thing, Parvez revealed.

"I used to think who is this stupid Irrfan who takes messages for everyone. And mind you he must have been receiving messages from tens of offices. One person was supposed to call him in the night and he would pass on all the messages to him who would subsequently pass it along. And he did it for years till possibly mobiles became common."

That was his first impression of Khan, Parvez added. The same Irrfan Khan who went on to doing Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, The Lunchbox, The Namesake, Life of Pi, Piku.



