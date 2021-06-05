Did You Know? Microbes Living inside Oysters Affect Their Health and Help Detect Infection

Oysters are not just on humans’ seafood menu, but they also help in protecting coastal environments too. To understand the health of these tiny marine animals, which is important for humans for a lot of reasons, scientists have discovered the function of microorganisms that live inside the body of oysters. This is scientists’ first step towards understanding oysters’ microbiome — the microbes living on and inside the bodies of oysters. This discovery is helping scientists understand more about the health of oysters and their ecosystem.

Scientists at the University of Rhode Island took microbes from the stomach, gill, inner shell and other parts of the bodies of oysters and extracted their DNA. Then they reconstructed the gene sequences of the most abundant microorganisms to study their properties and what role they played in the health of the oyster they lived in.

“In humans, we know that the microbes that live in the gut versus the skin are quite different. But we didn’t know about the compartmentalization of certain microbes in certain oyster tissues,” said Zachary Pimentel, one of the scientists working on the research, in a news release by the University of Rhode Island.

The compartmentalization means that if microbes specific to an organ in oysters are found abundant in a different part of its body, it could be an indicator of infection in the organism. Its presence in other tissues means that the oyster’s immune system has gone rogue because of the infection. The study was published in Computational Biology on May 12.

The latest research will help the aquaculture facilities, places where aquatic animals are nurtured for food, in not only the identification of healthy and unhealthy oysters but also the management of healthy ecosystems for them. Oyster reefs, long chains of oysters, also play an important role in maintaining healthy coastal environments by reducing the effect of erosive sea waves and supporting the growth of coastal marsh. Thus, the research can also help in better coastal management by helping in understanding the quality of coastal reefs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here