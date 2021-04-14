Did You Know Pune's Iconic 'Chitale Bandhu' Started as Result of Another Pandemic?

If you have been around Pune and Mumbai, you must have heard about the Chitale brand which is famous for its shrikhand, yoghurt and other dairy products. But did you know a small trivia about this immensely popular brand? To what is now a multi-crore flourishing food business was started by just compulsion and the effect of a pandemic that hit the country in 1918. This amazing fact was revealed by Indraneel Chitale, great-grandson of Bhaskar Ganesh Chitale, founder of the Chitale brand.

Bhaskar Ganesh Chitale, also known as Babasaheb came from a lineage of landlords from the village of Limbgove, 20 km from Satara. But in 1918, after the death of his father because of the influenza pandemic, he had to leave his studies to take care of his widowed mother. He started working as a labourer in farms in his village, but the earning was not enough even for survival.

According to the Better India, after witnessing no success while working in the farms, in 1939, Baba Saheb decided to move to Bhilwadi village where he first set up his dairy business with a few dozen buffaloes. The Bhilwadi village was located on the banks of the Krishna river making it agriculturally rich and it also had a railway station that connected it straight to Mumbai. The village was literally overflowing with dairy products there was not enough demand in that area. In those days the milk had to be consumed on the same day or turned in some other dairy products to be sold.

Chitale then decided to supply his milk to Mumbai and used the direct train connection to the city for it. He called involved his eldest son Raghunath who till then was working at a mill in Surat, to take care of the supply business in Mumbai. The Chitales started supplying products from his humble dairy in Bhilwadi all the way over to Mumbai.

They getting a lot of orders and their business soon took off. Raghunath’s brothers Parshuram and Dattaray, also joined the business that now became the forte of the four Chitale brothers.

The Chitale dairy product business, which came out about simply because of the lack of storage facilities for the excess milk produced, is now split into two businesses: Chitale Dairy and Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale.

