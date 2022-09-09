Did You Know, Queen Elizabeth II Had a Special Phone For Two People?

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday afternoon in Scotland, after reigning for 70 years. Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly not keeping well and was under medical supervision, as informed by the Royal Family. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow,” a tweet shared on Thursday read. Tributes are pouring in from across the world post the death of the Queen.

Being a part of the royal family always meant dealing with sensitive matters, and to make sure the Queen of England had taken crucial steps to ensure privacy. As per a report in Express UK, the Queen used to have a private mobile phone for only two people. The special phone for Her Majesty was “packed with anti-hacker encryption” and was set up by MI6, the portal quoted royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti. While there were always staff members on hand to answer the phone, the Queen herself answered the phone for two people whenever they called. The only two people who had “instant access” to contact the Queen were said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

Sacerdoti had added, “He (Warren) was the son-in-law of the Queen’s friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon and his home was Highclere castle in Berkshire which viewers of TV may know better as Downton Abbey.” The Queen of England’s love for horse racing was known to all, and Warren was not just in charge of her horses and their training, but also of the breeding for those horses.

For those unaware, several members of the royal family have had their phones hacked. Back in 2005, Kate Middleton’s phone was hacked around 155 times.

Following the demise of the Queen, her son, now Britain’s new King Charles III, in a statement, said that the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, his “beloved mother” is a moment of greatest sadness for him and all members of the Royal Family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” the statement further read.

