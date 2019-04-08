LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Did You Know Avengers 'Winter Soldier' Was in 'Game Of Thrones' First Episode?

It wasn't a blink and you miss it moment either, it was probably the Marvel x George R. R Martin cross-over episode you needed.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 8, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
Cross-over episode is something that gets all fans who like more than just one show or one cinematic universe excited - but how many times does the cross-over happen in the first episode of any show or movie?

While we can argue that a Marvel x DC crossover is something that is sure to get us excited, how likely is it that a George R.R Martin's universe of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' is going to have a Marvel cross-over character in it? Seems very unlikely? It's not.

And no, we're not talking about the much-anticipated upcoming season of Game of Thrones that's set to air soon next week. This cross-over has already happened! In the first episode of Game of Thrones, Season 1. Yep.

A fan, who was re-watching the series before the final one premiered, found something unexpected in the pilot episode of the series. While fans marathoning it were expecting Easter eggs, nobody expected to see a character from the Avengers’ entourage in Westeros.

The fan tweeted a video where they spotted an extra in Winterfell who was wearing a wearing jacket, jeans, and boots - expect this outfit is eerily familiar to that of a 'Winter Soldier,' and very much what Bucky Barnes wore! The extra was spotted in the scene where Jaime Lannister, played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, in the series, walks around looking for his brother Tyrion in Winterfell.

"There a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots" the user tweeted.




While people were amused by the casual dressing for Westeros, many found that he resembled Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes from Marvel's Avengers. When is Winter coming? Winter was there all along! The post soon went viral, as people continued to speculate on how perhaps Bucky Barnes had time traveled to Winterfell!


































The North remembers - but did they remember that Bucky Barnes showed up in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones? Will this have significance in the upcoming season?

Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark has suggested that fans go back to season one as the first season has many clues that foreshadow the upcoming finale.

The eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones is set to premiere this weekend, Sunday, April 14 on HBO and can be streamed on Hotstar.
