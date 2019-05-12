Did You Know That Some People Don't Wash Their Legs in the Shower? For Real

Do you wash your legs when you take a shower? — Conor Arpwel (@Arpwel) May 9, 2019

...I didn't realize there was a choice here — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) May 9, 2019

YALL DO REALIZE THAT ONE’S BODY IS LIKE 50% JUST LEG RIGHT???



Talmbout do you wash GURL https://t.co/2My7Jn2ntX — Clarkisha Kent: It Should Have Been Yeehaw Barton (@IWriteAllDay_) May 10, 2019

I just called my mom to ask her if she washes her legs in the shower or if she just lets water & soap run down them and she was shocked and appalled that I would even think to ask. My mom is disabled, by the way, and she said she ESPECIALLY scrubs her “good leg” — Bonita Applebelly (@ekgekgekg) May 10, 2019

There should be leg washing support groups. I'll wash your legs if you wash mine. Together we can all get through these tough times. — Miss Peaches (@filipinobean) May 11, 2019

How does a human get in the shower and only wash "Part" of them? Like what kind of half-ass life are people living?? — Derrick N Ashong (@DNAtv) May 10, 2019

The same people talking about they don't wash their legs when they shower are the same ones that don't wash their meat before cooking it. — Nneka (@Neek_Nneek) May 11, 2019

22% of respondents let Jesus take the wheel for their personal hygiene. — Kilderkin (@RileyGryc) May 10, 2019

I got MRSA on my legs like 15 years ago and now I wash them compulsively and I didn’t even really connect those two things until you posted this. I definitely didn’t do that before. — David “Driving Missandei” Quiñones (@David_Quinones) May 10, 2019

They've been safe inside my pants, the whole day. What's the problem — Calendrical Heretic (@PreciousBFluids) May 10, 2019

I DO NOT (unless I'm shaving) AND I FEEL VINDICATED AND CONFIDENT THAT MY SKIN'S ESSENTIAL OILS ARE IN TACT pic.twitter.com/NcZbPZnas4 — Kelly 4 Dayz (@kjxoxo) May 10, 2019

also I'm laughing at how much time everyone else has wasted in their lives just unnecessarily washing their legs — Kelly 4 Dayz (@kjxoxo) May 10, 2019

I only do if I've been bare legged or to the gym and they feel sweaty. I used to but when I got eczema on my legs I had to stop as soap made it worse and I was told not to use SLS soaps. It's bad for your skin and mostly unnecessary ‍♀️ — RHI (@shylittlemess) May 10, 2019

Hello! I am a Dermatologist and author of #beyondsoapbook. It discusses the harmful effects of soap on the skin and how over cleanliness has lead to diseases like eczema, asthma and allergies. You don’t lather up if you are not dirty. So no leg washing unless they are dirty. — Dr.SandySkotnicki (@DrSkotnicki) May 11, 2019

My name is Conor Arpwel and I am a leg washer



Leg washing is an important component of my cleanliness regimen, but also I’m not out to get people who don’t wash their legs for various reasons



I only meant for this whole thing to be a fun & frivolous topic of conversation lol — Conor Arpwel (@Arpwel) May 10, 2019

"Do you wash your legs when you take a shower?"The seemingly inane question with a seemingly obvious answer has divided the Internet this weekend.A graphic designer by the name of Conor Arpwel posted the question on Twitter on Thursday in a Twitter poll.So far, over 77,000 Tweeples have responded to the poll. While 81 percent have voted yes, surprisingly 19 percent of people said that they did NOT wash their legs separately in the shower. In fact, the question started a raging debate about about hygiene and whether legs deserved individual attention while showering or not.Some were appalled at even the idea of not washing the legs.But quite a few thought that not washing legs separately was just practical and common sense.Some even had legitimate reasons for not using soap on their legs.The debate got so heated that Conor even posted a placatory tweet of sorts. though he admitted to be on the side of the 'leg--washers', he said that he was tolerant of those who didn't participate.Which side of the debate are you on?