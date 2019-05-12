Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Did You Know That Some People Don't Wash Their Legs in the Shower? For Real

To wash or not to wash. A Twitter poll has netizens divided on the importance of washing legs separately while showering.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did You Know That Some People Don't Wash Their Legs in the Shower? For Real
Are you a leg washer? Image credit: Reuters
Loading...
"Do you wash your legs when you take a shower?"

The seemingly inane question with a seemingly obvious answer has divided the Internet this weekend.

A graphic designer by the name of Conor Arpwel posted the question on Twitter on Thursday in a Twitter poll.




So far, over 77,000 Tweeples have responded to the poll. While 81 percent have voted yes, surprisingly 19 percent of people said that they did NOT wash their legs separately in the shower. In fact, the question started a raging debate about about hygiene and whether legs deserved individual attention while showering or not.













Some were appalled at even the idea of not washing the legs.













But quite a few thought that not washing legs separately was just practical and common sense.










Some even had legitimate reasons for not using soap on their legs.







The debate got so heated that Conor even posted a placatory tweet of sorts. though he admitted to be on the side of the 'leg--washers', he said that he was tolerant of those who didn't participate.




Which side of the debate are you on?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram