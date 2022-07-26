Did You Know the French Cat Felicette, Who Made it Back From Space, Met a Tragic End?

Felicette was a courageous French cat, which got famous following her daring space mission launched on a Veronique AG1 rocket on October 18, 1963. She travelled over 157 kilometres above the Earth, momentarily experiencing weightlessness.

She successfully returned to Earth in her small rocket fifteen minutes later, alive and healthy. Soon after she was killed to understand what effects space can have on a being.

Felicette’s reputation, however, was long eclipsed by the numerous dogs, monkeys, and chimps that travelled to space in the 1960s. She was later honoured with a bronze statue at the International Space University in Strasbourg, France, for her otherworldly exploits.

‘Felicette,’ afterwards renamed ‘Felix,’ launched into space as part of the French rocket programme in the 1960s.

She was discovered as a stray Parisian street cat and was the first cat to travel to space, participating in a 15-minute orbit of the Earth in 1963.

Before Felicette, a handful of animals had ventured into space, the most renowned of which was the Russian dog Laika. She was sent into orbit, but she perished due to overheating. Felicette, on the other hand, was safely returned to Earth.

Sentimentality did not deter the French scientists, who immediately euthanized her two months later to explore how a brain reacted to space flight.

Felicette’s accomplishments were finally recognised 54 years later in the form of a memorial after she shot to the top of the sky. It is currently on display at the International Space University (ISU) in Strasbourg, France.

Felicette, was not the first non-human animal to exit the atmosphere of our planet. Both the United States and the former Soviet Union launched their zoos into space in their early aspirations for a lunar mission, including a dog named Laika in 1957 and a chimp named Ham in 1961.

