Did You Know The History Behind Pom-poms in Caps

A lot of times we are allured by the colourful woolen caps sold in the shops even though we already have a number of them. Pom-poms on top of some of these caps make them even more enticing. But have you ever thought about the reason behind a pom-pom. If you have ever given a thought about it then you would have considered it as a piece of decoration, but that’s not the case.

After all, why would the same decoration be done on all the caps? There must be some reason behind this. A pom-pom is added to the cap by applying fluffy fabric on top. It is said that this pom-pom decoration has been going on for centuries.

The design made its first appearance in 1904. It is believed that the custom of decorating a cap by making clipping flowers on it is going on since the Viking era. According to Norse mythological belief, Viking god Freyr wears a pom-pom on top of his helmet. This was first discovered in a statue found in Sweden in 1904.

In some European countries, the colour of the pom-pom in caps was used to define the rank of the people. The clergy used to wear pom-pom caps of different colours in such a way that their position was revealed.

According to The Outline, some experts believe that this type of cap was like a protective shield. In the time of French ruler Napoleon, bobbles were also used in military uniforms. Due to this, the soldiers did not get injured on the head in narrow places. Even during the recession, the trend of such caps increased, because they gave a decorative look at a low cost.

In the 60s, Michael Nesmith of the pop band Monkees popularised the fashion of pom-poms. The popularity continued in the 70s and 80s and pom-poms became an integral part of woolen caps.

Tags: Pom-Pom, caps, woolen caps

